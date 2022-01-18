Five things to binge at the start of the semester – The Minnesota Daily





Kickstart the school year with a few new shows, a good book, and a website that acquaints you with the history around you.

Welcome back to school, Gophers. Hope your winter vacation included lots of naps, a new TV show or movie you read, or a good book you spent time with. As we come out of our shells and return to lecture halls, labs, and our good friend Mr. Zoom, the Minnesota Dailys arts editors have some media suggestions for how to spend your free time when you inevitably drop that chemistry homework. – Nina Raemont Wikipedia Around: Over winter break, I read Jenny Odells prescient How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy. Reading articles about how tech companies harass our attention through new technologies and social media sites, I also learned how to protect my own attention. Odell suggests that learning about nature and the places around us provides us with a mechanism to sustain attention. This is why I loved discovering the history of the places around me through Wikipedia Around. You plug in your location and then the website offers you articles to learn more about what’s around you. Did you know that the water tower in Prospect Park is said to have inspired Bob Dylan’s song All Along the Watchtower? – Nina Raemont Euphoria Season 2: Even though Succession is over for the season, your routine of sitting down to watch TV every week doesn’t have to be. The long-awaited second season of HBO’s critically acclaimed drama Euphoria premiered recently, and the show wasted no time in giving audiences what they wanted to see. The first season was electric and emotional, filled with stunning visuals and stellar performances, and it looks like season two will set the bar even higher. It’s the perfect time to catch up on the show if you want to fit Euphoria into your Sunday night routine this semester. –Macy Harder JoJos Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 1: There is no show like the JoJo anime or otherwise, as the name suggests. The latest installment in the surreal series (now produced by Netflix) features its first female protagonist. In it, Jolyne Cujoh and her gang of flamboyantly dressed inmates deliver an intense first bit of the season, in keeping with the absurdly chiseled characters and gratuitous violence that many viewers have come to expect from the series. My life was quickly consumed by buff women with superpowers, and yours could be too! Give the show a try if you haven’t already, part 2 should be out in the next few months. –Bel Moran Peaky Blinders: With its final season premiering on Netflix later this year after a two-year hiatus, there’s no better time to delve into the British-tinged early 1900s drama, Peaky Blinders. Centered on Thomas Shelby, the middle child in a long line of gangsters, the series takes the viewer into a world revolving around a family’s journey to fortune in a life filled with hand-rolled cigarettes, horse racing, horses, gunfights and speakeasys. During the first two weeks of hibernation-worthy temperatures in January, I watched every episode of the show and haven’t been able to stop thinking about it ever since. Whether you have a secret obsession with pre-Depression cars or your guilty pleasure is bad boys in costume, Peaky Blinders has all your binge-worthy drama needs covered. – Carly Quast The people we meet on vacation: In my free time over the holidays, I was able to finish Emily Henry’s book, People We Meet On Vacation. If you like an easy-to-read book about young love and adventure to wind down after a stressful day, this is a story worth your time. The plot follows a young outspoken travel journalist named Poppy living in New York. Although she should feel content with life (she’s a travel journalist, for God’s sake), she’s never been so lost. She used to travel to various exotic places for her job with her old friend Alex, until two years ago when they had a falling out. In an attempt to fix everything, Poppy asks Alex to go on vacation again. What follows is a heartfelt story about forgiveness, growth and healing. -Harry Madden

