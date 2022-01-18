Zac Brown Band will perform in North Florida





Performing in front of millions of fans around the world is one of the most electrifying and humbling feelings, the band said.

JACKSONVILLE, Florida. (The video above is from an independent report) The Zac Brown Band will stop on the First Coast in October as part of their upcoming 2022 international tour. The Out in the Middle Tour will see the band return to Dailys Place on October 7 at 7 p.m. with special guest Robert Randolph Band. Performing in front of millions of fans around the world is one of the most electrifying and humbling feelings, the band said. We were so excited to get back on the road and keep up the incredible momentum of The Comeback Tour. It’s been an amazing year for the band, debuting some of the best music we’ve ever made, and we’re thrilled to continue playing live for our amazing fans. RELATED: Tickle the ivories in her 90s Tickets will go on sale to the public at dailysplace.com beginning January 21 at 10 a.m. Jags365 and Dailys Rewards members will have access to pre-sale tickets on January 20 between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. Zac Brown Band will be giving away VIP packages for each show that include premium tickets, access to the Uncaged Lounge with complimentary wine, beer and appetizers, an exclusive VIP gift and more! The content of the package varies according to the chosen offer. Fans can visit www.VIPNation.com for more information. RELATED: Florida Theater Heads into the New Year Full Steam RELATED: Opinion: Exponential growth and cultural boom on Mayport Road will make the area unrecognizable in 10 years

