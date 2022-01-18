‘Succession’ Actor Brian Cox Can’t Defend Logan Roy, But He Can Identify With HimExBulletin



Scottish actor Brian Cox says Logan Roy, the ruthless business tycoon he plays in the HBO series Succession, is one of the most extraordinary roles he has ever played. Patriarch of a family conglomerate that includes a conservative cable news network and a cruise line, Logan has little regard for ethics or morality.

“I’m not defending Logan in any way,” Cox says. “One of the roles of an actor is that we can’t judge our characters. He’s a misanthrope [who] is very disappointed in the human experience.”

Cox says he can relate to the anger felt by his character: “I, personally, have a lot of anger in me, partly because of my past.”

In his new memoirs, Put the bunny in the hat, Cox looks back on his childhood in Dundee, Scotland. His father, a grocer, died when Cox was 8 years old, which left the family in poverty. Although her mother received a pension every Friday, the money did not always last the whole week. Sometimes on Thursdays, Cox was forced to call for help.

“I was going to fish and chips across the road and I… [say], ‘Listen, can I have some dough pieces?’ The dough pieces are the pieces that sit at the bottom of the pan,” Cox says. “And he would give me a bag of dough pieces, and that would be our dinner.

Cox entered the entertainment industry in the 1960s, a time when working-class actors were beginning to break through and gain respect. He has worked extensively with the Royal Shakespeare Company and performed King Lear with the Royal National Theatre. He has also spent decades acting on television and film, including in film. Brave Heart and man hunter, before landing his current role on Succession.

Interview Highlights





On Logan Roy’s relationship with his children on Succession

He likes [his kids]. But where is the reciprocal? They just see him as a cash cow most of the time. And this is the dilemma of the game. … He is constantly caught in this dilemma of loving his children but constantly finding them lacking as individuals. I don’t think he’s able to express love that way. I think that’s his problem. He can’t do it because of his past. … We are the sum of our history. And Logan is the sum of his story, which is a mystery story and there is an upset story.

Understanding Logan’s Anger

His anger is based on the stupidity around him. The other thing about Logan is what people forget is that he fires people and rehires them. That’s what he did. … There are two families in the show. There are the children, but there are also the people with whom he has worked for 30, 40 years: Gerri, Frank, Karl, his financial director. And what’s really interesting about that, from my perspective, even though he’s treated them in a really appalling way at times, there’s something that is ultimately loyal about his relationship with his staff that people don’t notice not even. … There’s an element of whimsy, but there’s also an element of constantly testing people, constantly testing their loyalty. And it’s exhausting.

On bandmate Jeremy Strong’s intense approach to playing Logan’s son, Kendall Roy, which was detailed in controversy New Yorker profile

If it works in the scene that’s fine, but I’m not going to get attached to [that method] …I’ve never let it get in my way, because I just accept that’s what [some actors] To do. What worries me is their responsibility to the community, because it’s a community thing. It’s a group thing. It’s not just about your performance. It’s about all of our performances and the harmony we create and the tensions we create within that harmony. … We have the same intention to launch the program and to do it as best we can. That’s my only question. … Group dynamics are very important. When you have great group dynamics, you always have a great show, and Succession relates to group dynamics. That’s what’s so powerful Succession. And also you get some great performances including Jeremy Strong in the middle and that’s awesome too. But my thing is that group dynamics are very, very important.

Why he doesn’t like staying in character between takes or doing method, like Daniel Day Lewis did when they worked together on The boxer

You have to be able to walk away. You must be able to turn on a penny. You can’t get too attached, because once you get too attached, you lose your sense of perspective.

You have to be able to walk away. You must be able to turn on a penny. You can’t get too attached, because once you get too attached, you lose your sense of perspective. And with anything in drama, you have to have perspective on what you’re doing. You have to keep perspective, because that’s the impetus of everything that happens in the play, film or television, drama. [Daniel Day-Lewis] was fascinating. He was awesome and he’s a great actor. I’m not gonna hit that because I think whatever gets you through the day is fine. The only problem is the effect it has on the community. Now, when we have actors who all work in a certain way and there are seemingly selfish or self-serving requests, it becomes really, really problematic.

On the musicality of his voice and the way he delivers the lines

I have a gift from God, which is my voice. One of the big things for me as an actor was listening to other actors’ voices. … So language has always been the thing for me and the way you use language. And I have an instinct for that. … You must always base yourself on the truth: it is the subject, the verb and the object. That’s what you have to rely on. It’s simple grammar. And when you understand the principles of drama, then the cadences of the voice adopt those principles. It’s that simple. But if you don’t understand the subject, the verb, and the object, and a lot of people don’t understand it, a lot of actors don’t understand it, a lot of American actors don’t understand it, they see it emotionally, and they don’t see in terms of clarity. The emotion, of course, must be there, but it’s obvious. But the trick is clarity, and the trick is getting the audience to listen to you. How do you get an audience to listen to you? And you make the audience listen by being clear and living the line, understanding where you are on the line. And it goes back to Shakespeare in iambic pentameter.

Becoming an actor at a time when there was beginning to be more social mobility in the UK and working class actors were gaining respect

It’s a feudal society, and it’s everyone in their place, and the great thing about the 60s was that anything was possible. You were encouraged to be who you were. You have been encouraged to be able to speak in your own accent. … Ironically, the Scottish thing didn’t start until later. So actually I started playing with a lot of people from Liverpool or [people from] Yorkshire. … So that was the meaning of social mobility.

The other big influence, of course, at the time was what was happening in the music, because it was the era of the Beatles. It was the Rolling Stones era. It was the era of the Who, the Kinks. So the music thing had budded. When I watched this wonderful documentary with Paul McCartney, To recover, from those days when they recorded the last album, it moved me to tears, because it was the energy that was so much in the atmosphere that anything was possible, that we could do it. Afterwards, it dissipated horribly due to everyone saying, “Oh, just remember who you are!” And it’s still as feudal as ever, and people won’t even see it, because it’s kinda hidden. It’s in the social fabric.

Sam Briger and Seth Kelley produced and edited this interview for broadcast. Bridget Bentz and Molly Seavy-Nesper adapted it for the web.