Bollywood roundup: Ranveer Singh, Aindrita Ray, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and more…

Ranveer Singh: As a creative person, I would like to believe that I have no limits

Mumbai– Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who was most recently seen in cricket drama ’83’, refuses to be creatively boxed.

The ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor enjoys being limitless and exploring his craft in his constant pursuit of artistic excellence.

Ranveer reveals, “My constant effort is such that you can’t put me in a box. You cannot define me. I don’t wish to be defined because I think defining something by its fundamental nature would limit me. As a creative person, I would like to believe that I have no limits. That the possibilities of my profession are unlimited, that they are infinite.

The actor adds that there is no limit to the number of characters he could play on screen: “There is no limit to what I can explore and how many different people I can I can become. I hope to continue like this and if I continue to do the same then I stagnate. I should probably take a sabbatical, accumulate more life experiences, put more different characters in my jholi, then come back at work.

Work-wise, he has a slew of upcoming releases, including YRF’s ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, filmmaker Shankar’s remake of his blockbuster ‘Anniyan’, Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’ and ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahan. by Karan Johar.

Aindrita Ray Films For Paranormal Thriller ‘Cold’ Starring Vikram Bhatt

Mumbai– Actress Aindrita Ray, who mainly works in Kannada films, is shooting for her upcoming film ‘Cold’ with director Vikram Bhatt. Akshay Oberoi will be seen alongside Aindrita in this paranormal thriller.

Aindrita says she has great experience learning from Vikram Bhatt.

She says, “Learning from Vikram sir was the biggest lesson for me. I grew up watching his movies and I’m a big fan. We shot this film in theater mode where everything was staged as we do in the theater. It’s very dramatic and very powerful and I was thrilled by the genre because a paranormal movie is absolutely new to me.

The actress who was also seen in the web series “Sanak – Ek Junoon” calls “Cold” a scary and long-remembered paranormal project.

“Vikram sir is a master and this is a home run for him. It was very difficult to shoot this film because a subject like this requires a lot of teamwork and especially in times of Covid and j I can’t wait for the public to watch this film and enjoy it,” she adds.

Written by Mahesh Bhatt and directed by Vikram Bhatt, “Cold” is slated for release in 2023.

The ‘unproductive’ hours are the part that shapes the soul of our lives: Priya Bhavani Shankar

Chennai– Actress Priya Bhavani Shankar, who is known for speaking her mind, says what you do doesn’t always have to make sense.

Taking to social media, the actress, who was last seen in the Tamil investigative thriller ‘Blood Money’, said: “Wasting time…Go for rambling walks…Write those silly poems… Meet your loved ones just because… Try a new recipe…

“Pray. Paint. Read that great old book. Our world is obsessed with productivity, but “unproductive” hours are the soul-shaping elements of our lives. one direction.

On the job side, the actress has her hands full.

Priya has at least half a dozen Tamil films in various stages of production. The actress will be seen in Dhanush’s ‘Thiruchitrambalam’, Simbu’s ‘Pathu Thala’, Arun Vijay’s ‘Yaanai’, SJ Suryah’s ‘Bommai’ and Raghava Lawrence’s ‘Rudhran’.

That aside, the actress also has an untitled movie starring Jayam Ravi.

Ayushmann’s ‘An Action Hero’ to Go Into Production This Month

Mumbai– “An Action Hero” starring Ayushmann Khurrana is set to be released this month. The film, directed by Anirudh Iyer, will see its schedule cross borders and will be shot in the United Kingdom and India.

The film will mark Ayushmann’s first stint in the action genre and is also his first film to be shot in London.

The film, a joint production between T-Series and Color Yellow Productions, follows an artist’s journey and boasts of slick action and edgy satire.

Speaking about the film, Bhushan Kumar, President and CEO of T-Series, said, “’An Action Hero’ has an original and fresh story and who better than Ayushmann Khurrana could fill the role. We’re thrilled to begin filming in London and can’t contain our excitement for audiences to witness this entertainment from the stable of Aanand L. Rai.

Speaking about the film’s release in January, maverick storyteller Aanand L. Rai said, “We’re thrilled that ‘An Action Hero’ is finally hitting the sets and seeing Ayushmann bring the character to life. The movie is going to be an entertaining story out of the box.

Finally out of Covid, says actor Vishnu Vishal

Chennai– Actor Vishnu Vishal, who had tested positive for Covid, announced on Tuesday that he had finally recovered.

Taking to social media, the actor and producer said: “Finally out of Covid…Mine was #OMICRON (did genetic test).”

Dismissing suggestions that the Omicron variant of the Covid virus was benign, the actor said, “It wasn’t benign at all”, and added that he had a really tough 10 days.

Stating that he was still suffering from fatigue, the Vishnu said: “A lot of fatigue still…I hope to be back on track very soon. Thank you for all the love. Looking forward to sharing many work developments with everybody.

Professionally, the actor has his hands full. It has ‘FIR’ and ‘Mohandass’ – two movies that fans are looking forward to. That aside, the actor had only recently announced that he would be casting his brother Rudra in films through his production house VV Studioz. (IANS)