Simu Liu’s viral Shang-Chi tweet is now on a Hollywood billboard





Simu Liu’s viral Shang-Chi tweet asking Marvel to talk about bringing the character to life is now on a Hollywood billboard for a social campaign.

The virality of Simu Liu Shang Chi tweet asking Marvel to talk about bringing the character to life is now on a Hollywood billboard for a social campaign. After beginning his career as an extra and stunt performer, Liu first came to prominence on screen in 2015 with regular roles in the Canadian crime drama series.blood and waterand the acclaimed sitcomKim’s Convenience. The 32-year-old star would later land his breakout role as the titular hero inShang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The Marvel Cinematic Universe release explored Shang-Chi’s origin stories as he is the descendant of Wenwu, the leader of the Ten Rings criminal organization and better known as the Mandarin to the world. Desperate to live a normal life, Shang-Chi abandons an assignment his father sent him and instead hides out in San Francisco, but finds himself pulled back into his past when the Ten Rings emerge and come looking for him and his sister. .Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ringsproved to be another critical and commercial success for Marvel Studios, grossing over $432 million amid the pandemic and receiving the highest MCU Cinemascore rating since the original.Iron Man. VIDEO OF THE DAY Related: Why The Infinity Stones Influencing Marvels Ten Rings Are A Big Deal Twitterrevealed the virality of Simu LiuShang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ringstweet is now on a Hollywood billboard. The ad is part of the platform’s new campaign encouraging users to tweet their hopes or goals, with other celebrity examples used including Issa Rae, Demi Lovato and Patrick Mahomes, among others. Check out the panel below: Click here to see the original post Liu’s viral Shang-Chi tweet became the talk of the town in the years since it was posted, as not only were there calls for Marvel Studios to explore its diverse roster of heroes, but later for the actual casting of the star in the role. Despite his popularity and the prescient nature of the post, Liu would admit beforeShang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ that he was ready to stop talking about it, jokingly referring to his response to the post-cast tweet addressing the fun nature of it. While he might be ready to move on from the tweet, the billboard is still a sweet ode to the full circle story of his time in the role.

With the firstShang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ringsproving to be a major success for the studio, Marvel is already moving forward with future projects for the character. Co-writer/director Destin Daniel Cretton is returning to write and direct the sequel, which Liu teased he’s started to come up with bigger story ideas and MCU connections than his predecessor. In the meantime, the public can catch up or revisitShang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ringson Disney+ now. More:Abomination in Shang-Chi Means Hulk Has Two MCU Replacements in Phase 4 Source: Twitter Jodorowsky’s Dune: Why the ‘Greatest Movie Ever Made’ Still Can’t Be

