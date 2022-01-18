‘How I Met Your Father’ and Hangout ChallengesExBulletin

Entertainment
'How I Met Your Father' and Hangout Challenges
Let’s not dwell on the bad feelings around the ill-conceived ending of how I Met Your Mother.
This essay first appeared in NPR pop culture happy hour newsletter. Subscribe to the newsletter so you don’t miss the next one, plus weekly recommendations on what makes us happy.
I spent blissful years watching this show, I loved what it did with its talented cast, and I don’t believe that era should be regretted just because of the charming premise of its pilot ( sometimes the person who seems like your romantic soulmate isn’t, but they can still be incredibly special to you) was betrayed by their end (psych! She’s actually their romantic soulmate LOL ha ha).
A big part of this show’s success is in what you might call its hangout vibes. Like To live alone and Friends and other sitcoms, it put a bunch of people Ted (Josh Radnor), Robin (Cobie Smulders), Marshall (Jason Segel) and Lily (Alyson Hannigan) and Barney (Neil Patrick Harris) in a bunch of rooms making a lots of strange things, and he watched them unfold. At the same time, the comedy of HIMYM was exacerbated and a little unreal. It’s not as well-known for its catchy, wacky concepts as something like Seinfeld, but pieces like the slap bet and Robin’s past as a Canadian teenage pop star always felt a bit broader than a pure hangout show.
And now, years later, we get how i met your father on Hulu, which will premiere on January 18. The premise is as follows: an adult Sophie, played by Kim Cattrall, speaks to her son to tell him how she met his father. He says he already knows, but she says he doesn’t know the details. From there we embark on the story of young Sophie, played by Hilary Duff, who in the first episode lives with a roommate and goes on Tinder dates and, improbably, instantly enters a new group of friends. after an adventurous night. Critics were asked not to talk too much about how the father’s story fits into this story, so: okay. Frankly, it asks us not to tell readers how the series is trying to anticipate fears that his ending will be as much of a trap as the original HIMYM end, which might be counterproductive from a series standpoint, but: good.
But what I’m going to tell you is that the jokes in the two episodes I watched don’t land at all. It’s not for lack of effort, and it’s not for lack of talent in the cast. Hilary Duff can absolutely wear a show like this, as you know if you’ve watched her on Younger. And Chris Lowell, who plays one of the guys in his newly formed circle, is one of my favorite regulars, which means he often brings a bit of punch and tons of charm to roles that aren’t not written with a lot of easy and showy tricks for the actors. (The role he plays in Promising young woman almost riffs on that very quality.)
Patrick Wymore/Hulu
The rest of the cast, I don’t know as well from the comedy Francia Raisa as Sophie’s roommate; Tom Ainsley, Daniel Augustin, Suraj Sharma (de Pi’s life!), and Tien Tran all play other people who come into her life in the first episode. But I don’t think it’s them; I think it’s the script that’s not funny enough.
But overall, I think this show isn’t weird enough. Ted Mosby was often insufferable, but he had a kind of chimerical longing for love, a belief in grand gestures and fate that made him watchable, even if sometimes through your fingers. Marshall and Lily were two perfectly matched assholes. And Barney was pretty disgusting, but at least he was specific, with his costume and his high-five and the constant question of why he was friends with any of these people.
how i met your father is a dating show which in my opinion is too much like a real dating. These people seem very nice. (And it’s certainly a positive thing that this isn’t another full complement of straight white characters.) They seem to like each other; they seem to be rootable and pleasant. The actors are quite up to the challenge. But… trying to marry that kind of naturalistic, laid-back approach to high-concept business with the storyteller and the “that’s how I met your dad” and all that? I think it doesn’t work in those early episodes, at least. (That said, comedies often take a long time to develop.)
It’s harder than it looks, the “put a bunch of attractive people in a room and put a camera on them” kind of show. It’s tough, period. Chemistry is hard to replicate; the oddity is difficult to manufacture without it looking hopelessly laborious.
If I were to be friends with the friends from the first show or the friends from the next show, I could choose those friends. But that’s not really the point, is it?
If you liked this excerpt from NPR pop culture happy hour, to consider subscribe to our newsletter for recommendations on what makes us happy each week.
