Entertainment
From Ananya Panday to Alia Bhatt, here’s a list of Bollywood celebrities who gave us some serious holiday goals
Bollywood celebrities and their love for vacationing in exotic locations are no secret. The actors like to take a break from their hectic lives and travel to a perfect vacation destination to recharge their batteries. From Ananya Panday to Alia Bhatt, here’s a list of B Town celebs who recently vacationed in style and sent us holiday vibes.
Ananya Panday:
A perfect getaway was Ananya, who continued to share beautiful snaps of her vacation with her fans and honestly, it was a treat for everyone.
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff
Rumor has it the couple flew to many people’s favorite vacation destination, the Maldives. Disha shared lots of photos, and wasn’t going to lie, she looks like she was born to be a beach girl!
Parineeti Chopra
The actress is a travel enthusiast. Parineeti is known for going on fun vacations when she’s not working. Recently, she went on a trip to Europe and shared several photos of herself.
Akshay Kumar
Akshay is one of the busiest actors in the industry and is often seen taking time off for his family to unwind. Akshay and their family were in the Maldives to welcome them recently as they welcomed the year 2022.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka and Nick recently partied on a yacht. Nick and Priyanka gave us luxury travel goals, but also a few goals again!
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor
Bollywoods, one of the most well-known and famous couples, Alia and Ranbir often go to exotic places for their vacations. Recently they went on safari. Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share photos from their fun vacation.
