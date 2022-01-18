“Encanto”: therapists talk about Bruno – and other characters from the film

She knew the figures of a multiracial Afro-Latino family would be a great addition to her office in Kennesaw, Georgia, where she hosts play therapy sessions and makes a point of finding toys that reflect the diversity in the lives of his young patients.

When she finally watched the film on Disney+, Adelakun realized that the figurines were even better suited than she had imagined. The plot of “Encanto,” she says, perfectly captures the issues many families go through.

“There are so many layers, so many dynamics,” Adelakun says.

Therapists who spoke with CNN say they talk about the film with their clients — many of whom are children of first-generation immigrants who see themselves reflected in the story, hear their experiences in the soundtrack, and use “Encanto.” to talk about things that otherwise might not be said.

“I think it’s going to have a big impact on society. … People see this movie and they realize that they see themselves in it,” Adelakun said.

Here’s a look at several key “Encanto” characters and the conversations they’re sparking:

The healer trying to keep her family whole

The character: Mirabel

The song that stands out: “Waiting for a Miracle”

What therapists hear:

At the start of “Encanto”, Mirabel introduces us to the Madrigal family, cheerfully describing each one’s “gift” or magical power. We later learn that the magic and the family’s enchanted house have a darker side, stemming from a traumatic moment after the family was forced to flee their home, trudge through the wilderness, and cross a river in quest for security.

Mirabel is the only member of the Madrigal family not to receive a gift. But at the end of the day, her power is to see her family members for who they are and do whatever she can to keep them together.

“Mirabel was really the glue of the family, but no one really saw it,” says Adelakun.

And it’s no coincidence that her character is someone many can relate to, says Mara Sammartino, a therapist in Fairfield, Calif.

“Our parents come here fleeing war, poverty, violence. They come here, they establish a life, and then we are born into this duality, and we are not seen in one, and we are not seen in the other. I think that’s why Mirabel’s character resonates,” says Sammartino, whose parents came to the United States from Nicaragua. “She’s part of that duality. She is the only one to be in contact with the community. … She’s the only one (leaving the house) and going out, talking to people. Then she comes home and she’s kind of put in her place and was told, ‘You don’t actually have anything to bring.'”

Jenny Lemus, a psychotherapist in Chicago, says she’s heard feelings many of her clients have expressed for years in Mirabel’s song, “Waiting on a Miracle.”

“She’s trying to communicate with her grandmother — ‘Look, this is what I’m going through. I want to be seen.’ Often the younger generations, what I’ve seen over the years, they want to be seen (by their families), they at least want recognition, and they don’t get it,” Lemus says.

The perfectionist who feels she can’t fail

The character: Isabella

The song that stands out: “What else can I do?”

What therapists hear:

At first glance, Isabela seems to have it all. she can make flowers out of nothing and wave her long hair like she doesn’t care about anything in the world. But his song reveals how limiting perfectionism can be.

Adelakun, whose parents came to the United States from Trinidad and Tobago, says the message is relevant to many immigrant children, including her.

“In my family, one of the main things is not to let your family down…especially when you know that they have made sacrifices to come to this country, to send you to good schools, to live in some neighborhoods, just the importance of not disappointing your family and trying to meet their expectations,” she says.

First-generation children “constantly get the message that we need to be more,” says Lemus, whose parents immigrated to the United States from Guatemala. And those pressures, she says, can have significant consequences.

“There’s a lot of anger. Sometimes we don’t know where the anger comes from. Why do I feel so angry at my parents or grandparents? What’s going on? .. You see that often with first-generation Latinos, a lot of resentment that builds up because of that pressure that’s not expressed within the family dynamic,” Lemus says.

“‘Encanto’ had such a beautiful way of representing that in a subtle way. … Those of us who saw the movie and bonded with it, we got the message. We bonded with it so much. And I think that’s why it was such a success.”

The sister carrying the weight of her family on her shoulders

The character: Luisa

The song that stands out: “Surface Pressure”

What therapists hear:

Luisa, muscular, is used to carrying everything her family needs with her. And her song confessing that she’s about to crack under the weight of it all resonates with a lot of people.

“That perfectly describes what anxiety feels like,” says Lemus, whose patients are mostly first-generation Latinos.

“A lot of clients identify with Luisa, who feels the pressure to…bear the burden of their younger siblings…to have that pressure (to) protect the younger siblings from their own experiences. C is eye-opening, and I’m so glad to have clients who are very insightful and can relate to it.”

Seeing Luisa’s struggle portrayed on screen can help those facing similar struggles better understand and describe their own situation, Sammartino says.

“I think ‘Encanto’ gives some space for some customers. They can say, ‘Oh, well, look at Luisa.’ They’re not going to say, ‘Well, that’s me.’ They say, ‘Luisa experiences it. I feel for Luisa.'”

The untold family secret

The character: Bruno

The song that stands out: “We are not talking about Bruno”

What therapists hear:

When it comes to Bruno, who is ostracized by his family and ends up hiding within the walls of the Madrigal House to be nearby without having to confront them, there’s a lot to be said.

Bruno’s gift is seeing the future, and his family members blame him when prophecies come true. Some of his mannerisms have sparked speculation about other possible diagnoses for the character, which is the focus of the film’s most popular song.

“He thinks differently. He sees things differently,” says Adelakun. “We have family members who are also neurodivergent or have mental health issues, and because they’re different, they’re shunned or not talked about.”

Family secrets like the stories that come out when Bruno is discussed in the film are a common sign of the intergenerational trauma faced by many first-generation families, Lemus says.

“We’re not talking about feelings. We are not talking about emotions. We are not talking about trauma. work with patients to help them learn how to better communicate these feelings.

“But also, she says, “without expecting it to be taken as we expect it to be. Because…we don’t know how our parents or grandparents are going to take these difficult conversations. … Generation after generation, if you haven’t learned how to express your emotions, you won’t know how to communicate in a healthy way.”

The matriarch who transmits her trauma

The character: Grandmother

The song that stands out: (played in the background during a flashback showing the traumatic origins of the Madrigal Family powers) “Orguitas” (played in the background during a flashback showing the traumatic origins of the Madrigal Family powers)

What therapists hear: Protecting her family and their enchanted home is Abuela’s top priority. She is obsessed with maintaining their magical powers and does not realize how much her experiences as a young mother – running away from home and losing her husband – have shaped her and her family. It’s not until the house crumbles and she loses almost everything that she sees her role in the family’s rift.

For Sammartino, this is a perfect example to point to when trying to help her clients empathize with their elders.

“My way of trying to support my clients is to really develop a lens of empathy for their parents and the trauma they’ve been through,” says Sammartino. “Like Abuela in the film, her husband was murdered in front of her. Why wouldn’t she be overprotective?

It’s a classic illustration of intergenerational trauma, says Adelakun — and something that’s likely to resonate more and more as the film appeals to wider audiences.

“The more people see this movie, or the more people talk about it, I think you’re probably going to see more people realize that they’ve put these things down. I wonder how many people we’re going to see say, ‘I don’t ‘I didn’t ‘I didn’t realize it, or I forgot, but I had these same experiences too’ or ‘I didn’t know I was doing this to my family members.’ Abuela didn’t realize that she was doing all this to harm her family,” Adelakun said.

In the film, Abuela apologizes once she realizes the harm she has caused.

But Lemus warns that there is one thing that is important to remember.

In real life, she says, Disney endings are rare.

“We don’t often see this result. When we see it, when we see the Mirabels of the world making changes for their families and making changes for themselves, it’s so beautiful,” she says. “It’s also beautiful when they do the work and realize that they have to put limits in their family.”

Sometimes families drift apart rather than come together with a common understanding. It’s a sad outcome, says Lemus, but it doesn’t stop individuals from coming to terms with trauma and giving future generations a healthy start.

Even endless Disney, she says, it’s possible to heal.