Shweta Tiwari: Your body will not always be torn. You have to work on it every day





She has always been in shape but lately actor Shweta Tiwari has been giving his fans some fitness goals by flaunting his ripped body on social media. Lately, his physique has been getting a lot of attention on social media, especially his abs. It’s nice to hear compliments, the 41-year-old says, adding, But I don’t look like the way I look in these photos every day. I shouldn’t say this, but people should know that it’s not just a fit body, but the lights, camera angle and pose that also help you look a certain way on the Pictures. The truth is, my abs are defined for two days and I’m pumped up for the next four. Tiwari says fitness is an ongoing process and adds, Your body won’t always be ripped, it needs work every day. People want to achieve a ripped body in two months which is not possible. Daily workouts will get you results. Outside of weight training and cardio, there are days when Tiwari is unable to dedicate an hour to working out, but she has solutions for those times too. She elaborates, During the pandemic, we all realized the importance of fitness and staying fit. Even when we are at home, we have to keep moving. I do one thing or the other, whether it’s jogging, walking or jumping rope at home. You need to move your body every day. For me, fitness is not just abs, but overall health. Body hamesha fit nahin rehti. If you’re not sick, gasping for breath, or getting tired walking or running, then you’re fine. The actress admits she didn’t train in her 20s or 30s. Good results have motivated her and her dietitian is helping her stay on track. Ask her if she’s satisfied with her current appearance and she replies: Yes, absolutely! Sure, I gain weight sometimes and there are times when I get tired of food restrictions and want to eat whatever I want. Last year when I was sick I ate what I wanted, but after a while I wanted to get fit. I have changed as a person and I don’t want to stray too far from my diet. I have cheat meals and cheat days, but only once a week.

