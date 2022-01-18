Hollywood Bulldogs: Wild doco offers a look at the rise and fall of British stuntmen





Hollywood Bulldogs: The Rise and Fall of the Great British Stuntman (M, 105mins) Directed by Jon Spira **** They were the unsung heroes of the James Bond series and the original Indiana Jones and Star Wars trilogies. The guys who put their bodies on the line to generate the thrills and thrills that made blockbuster movies at the end of the 20th century such a thrilling experience. But as this riveting documentary details, they certainly didn’t share the glamorous off-screen lives of the actors they often doubled for. Bringing together a group of now septuagenarians and octogenarians who lit up movie theaters with their fights, jumps, driving and other daring as action films rose to prominence from the 1960s, documentary filmmaker Jon Spira ( including the 2015 documentary Elstree 1976 watched George Lucas’ Star Wars directing) allows them to regale viewers with their often vivid, posturing-laden memories of famous footage, working conditions, and even stunts gone wrong. READ MORE:

Yes, it does not fear the most painful side of the profession. There is the Superman 3 Russian swing accident that left Richard Hammatt with broken ribs and a punctured lung, Rocky Taylors horrific experiences on Death wish III it gave him severe burns, a broken pelvis and back, and the sad story of David Radcliffes’ Harry Potter double David Holmes, who was paralyzed from the chest down while filming a flying sequence for the final film. Vic Armstrong, whose Harrison Ford-like appearance even fooled Steven Spielberg at first, also recalls a near miss involving a rope ladder while working on Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. A performer who eventually became one of the world’s most respected stunt coordinators and action directors (he even recently worked here on Amazons the Lord of the Rings series), he offers plenty of insight and even advice on his craft, lamenting the overuse of CGI in modern movies and warning never to trust anyone who claims to be fearless. Provided Rocky Taylor had to jump for his life when a Death Wish III stunt went wrong. Equally fascinating is how this avant-garde of British stuntmen has transformed a decidedly amateur (perspectives drawn from the worlds of taxi driving, bartending, bouncing, prizefighting and general dealership), dangerous and chaotic (instead of proper padding, foam-backed newspapers and mats were often the only protection they had) vocation in a well-paying profession with a union, registry and reputation that made them jealous of their peers American and sought after for productions worldwide. Each of Spiras’ interviewed scholars details their background, how they got into the profession, and their favorite gigs. My favorite was Reg Austin, the former PE instructor who became Cary Grants’ driver after his inability to teach other subjects ended his teaching career. Through his friendship with the actor, he became a stuntman and then an arranger who helped bring kung fu to British television through a beloved 60s spy show. The Avengers. Provided Vic Armstrong was Harrison Ford’s stunt double in the original Indiana Jones trilogy. Naturally, the interviews are complemented by plenty of famous and less famous film clips that might inspire you to seek them out, while the appropriately chosen Ray Winstone accent from London’s East End adds his growl to the discussion. , even if all its sometimes pat, the scripted wisdom seems essential. Hollywood Bulldogs: The Rise and Falls of the Great British Stuntman debuts on Sky TVs Rialto Channel at 8.30pm on Wednesday January 19. It will also be available to stream on Sky Go.

