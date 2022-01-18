Who’s to say it’s not real? Street artist Kaws on creating Fortnite’s first exhibit | Street art

For Brian Donnelly known as Kaws since his beginnings in graffiti in the 1990s. New York art has always been a tool of communication. From street art to large public commissions, he says, it’s a chance to create a dialogue. His desire to bring art to the masses is part of the reason his work spans collectible toys and streetwear collaborations, as well as paintings and sculptures that sell for millions. His new exposure will allow him to connect with a lot of eyeballs, he says, in a new and massive way. The show, New Fiction, is at the Serpentine Gallery in London, and simultaneously on two free online platforms: gaming giant Fortnite and augmented reality (AR) app. acute art.

With over 400 million player accounts, Fortnite is huge, especially compared to the estimated attendance of an average Serpentine show (around 35,000). While the uninitiated might dismiss Fortnite as just a shooting extravaganza, players are increasingly spending time in its more peaceful areas, like Creative Mode, where they can poke fun at the Fortnite metaverse without fear of being eliminated. You can hang out with your friends and explore new features, says Kevin Durkin, Fortnite’s Director of Partnerships. That could mean perfecting your dance moves but also watching an Ariana Grande movie or concert (as players did in August 2021), or, starting today, visiting an art gallery.

In April 2020, rapper Travis Scott wowed an audience of 12 millions with a broadcast on Fortnite. It was like a stadium concert, only with a lower carbon footprint and rendered in Fortnite graphics (the costume changes were stunning). Donnelly, who had produced the artwork for one of Scotts’ tracks, says, “It was the first time I was like, Wow, this is so much more important than your impression of what a video game is.

On a much smaller scale, Donnelly then teamed up with Fortnite for Halloween 2021, allowing players to purchase a Kaws skeleton companion outfit (or skin). Kaw’s sidekicks are what he’s best known for: a group of characters he created in the ’90s who are part cuddly, part cool, with Xs for eyes, each conveying a theme or very different emotion.

Many companions can be encountered at the Serpentine show (with even more to discover in the Fortnite version), alongside vivid abstract paintings. When you enter the physical gallery, the first plinth appears empty. To see what’s magically hovering above, the Acute Arts smartphone app can reveal an AR render of a floating figure that first appeared in balloon form, as a command for the Macys parade. Thanksgiving Day in 2012. It’s a work like any other in the show. , Donnelly said. Like a bronze sculpture, you want to see it, to go around it, to understand its volume.

But you don’t have to go to the gallery to see it. I try out the app in my living room and marvel at seeing it from every angle, with a David Shrigley worm.

Donnelly first partnered with Acute Art in 2020 to produce a series of AR public art pieces. It was fortuitous, he says, that it was launched just as the world went into lockdown. Being able to create works, he says, and the version I watch in Brooklyn is the version you might see in India, I just started to get really obsessed with the opportunities there.

For non-digital natives, enjoying artwork online may require a change of mindset. The cliché cultural question of modern times was, but is it art? Now, in the era of virtual broadcasts and NFTs, it has become, but is it real? Donnelly concedes: There is no comparison when you stand in front of a painting or a sculpture. So I was skeptical thinking about the digital versions. But when I started working with Acute, [I realised that] working with them is the same back and forth as when I work with the bronze foundry or the factory where I make toys. And the quality they get feels very real.

Donnelly has yet to do an NFT. I didn’t feel the room or [had] the thought that got me thinking is the right thing to do one for, he says. Even so, the infallible element of NFTs is appealing: think of my toys and the number of counterfeits made in the world. Is there a possible way to navigate around this? I do not know. I learn as much as I can.

Being born in 74, he continues, you witness all these things that are new to you. And you can’t assume that how you perceive something is how your children will perceive it. And if an NFT is real for the next generation, who’s to say it’s not? Donnelly’s kids are five and seven and, he says, I wonder what it’s going to be like in 10 years when they hit the screens. I started working in the street before social networks, before the internet.

And yet, Donnelly is living the Gen X dream of still being cool with today’s kids, including my 11-year-old son. I always think about what happened to me in my bedroom in Jersey City when I was a kid, he says. What interested me in art? It was magazines and skateboard graphics. They took me out of my room and explored.

He imagines that for many Fortnite players, his exhibit will be the first time they walk through a space like this, learning about painting and sculpting in the video game that they are completely comfortable in and to which they are used to. Just as shopping for fabric patches at the Keith Harings Pop Shop in the 1980s helped young Donnelly feel comfortable stepping into the galleries, he says: I would love to build bridges to a new generation. .