1-54 Art Fair cancels its 2022 edition in Marrakech – ARTnews.com





The 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair has canceled its next edition in Marrakech, which is due to open in March, amid a global surge of Covid-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant. This is the second year in a row that the show has been canceled due to the virus. It will again be replaced by a more intimate event organized at Christie’s in Paris, which will take place from April 7 to 10. In a statement posted on the 1-54 website, the organizers said, “The reality of the current global situation and the uncertainty of travel restrictions, as well as other factors, profoundly affects our future plans. 1-54 Marrakech will be back as soon as health conditions allow. In recent months, Morocco has imposed strict restrictions on international travel to slow the spread of the Omicron variant. Flight and ferry services to the country were suspended in November, dealing another blow to the country’s tourism economy. Earlier this month, Moroccan tour operators gathered outside the Ministry of Tourism in Rabat, the country’s capital, to protest border closures, calling to save their businesses from bankruptcy. Meanwhile, the Omicron variant has forced other art fairs to revise or scrap plans for an in-person edition this winter. The European Fine Arts Fair (TEFAF) in Maastricht, the Netherlands, announced today that its 35th edition will be postponed to June 25-30, one week after Art Basel in Switzerland. A Covid outbreak at the TEFAF 2020 show closed the fair early, and the fair also decided to cancel the 2021 edition in the Dutch city. “This was a complex situation that required input and flexibility from many different people and organizations to enable us to reschedule TEFAF Maastricht. We are proud to join several other leading art fairs in June for a key moment in the art world calendar this year,” Hidde van Seggelen, President of TEFAF, said in a statement.

