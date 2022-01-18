Entertainment
New Chinstrap Penguin Hatches at Moody Gardens
Penguin Awareness Day on January 20
GALVESTON, Texas (January 18, 2022) An adorable new Chinstrap Penguin chick has hatched at Moody Gardens just in time for Penguin Awareness Day later this week on January 20. The chick hatched on January 7 at 74 grams, and at just 1 week and 3 days old has more than tripled in size, now weighing around 394 grams.
Chinstrap penguins are generally considered fully fledged, meaning they are ready to feed and swim on their own, around 2-3 months of age. The chick is currently on display, its parents have built a discreet nest which is not easily visible from the front of the display. However, once this chick is fully fledged, guests will be able to watch it swim and play with others.
The proud penguin parents are Dorothy and Squawk. The mother, Dorothy, is 11 years old and arrived at Moody Gardens in February 2019 from SeaWorld San Antonio where she raised a previous chick in 2015 before being shown at the South Atlantic Show at Moody Gardens. The father, Squawk, is an impressive 22 years old with no previous offspring and he arrived in Moody Gardens in March 2013 from New York’s Central Park Zoo.
First chinstrap penguin chick at Moody Gardens since 2013
This is the first chinstrap penguin chick Moody Gardens has seen since 2013. The new addition has some very valuable genetics as the sire, Squawk, has not produced any chicks in the past. This genetic diversity plays an important role for the North American population of chinstrap penguins. We’re excited to be able to add this new chinstrap penguin chick to the gene pool, as it helps us and other facilities diversify the population,” added senior biologist Maggie Reynolds.
The arrival of this chick just before Penguin Awareness Day on January 20 could not be more timely. The purpose of the day is to help educate and draw international attention to the conservation of penguin habits and habitats and to help protect these flightless birds in the wild as the population of certain species declines . The Chinstrap Penguin Exhibit helps Moody Gardens educate the public about the issues these birds face in the wild. Chinstrap penguins, which are native to the subantarctic region of the world, are listed as Least Concern by the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List, and feral colonies are increasing in population.
Threats in nature
However, they face threats in the wild due to factors such as climate change and overfishing. Limited food resources force these birds to move away from shore to hunt fish, making them more vulnerable to predation and other natural elements. Oil spills and pollution are a few other threats these birds face in the wild.
Chinstrap penguins are one of the smallest penguin species that can be found in the South Atlantic exhibit at Moody Gardens. They are distinguished by the thin black feathered chinstrap which breaks up the white feathers of their face. They are only black and white without any of the orange or yellow ornamental feathers that some other penguin species have.
Small Species, Giant Personalities
Although chinstrap penguins are a smaller species, they make up for that with their giant personalities. They are among the most daring species and always like to be the center of attention. Guests can see chinstrap penguins and five other species at the Aquarium Pyramids South Atlantic exhibit or on the live penguin webcam found on MoodyGardens.org. They can also visit warm climate penguins at the Humboldt Penguin exhibit.
The Pyramid at Moody Gardens Aquarium is one of the largest and most diverse aquariums in the United States. With over one million gallons of water, the aquarium pyramid is home to marine life from five distinct environments. Not only does the collection include penguins, but they also have stingrays, sharks, seals, sea lions, and over 200 different species of fish.
For more information, call 409-744-4673 or visit moodygardens.org.
Moody Gardens is a nonprofit public educational destination that uses nature to advance rehabilitation, conservation, recreation and research.
