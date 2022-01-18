Daniel Radcliffe to Play Weird Al Yankovic in Biopic – The Hollywood Reporter





“Weird Al” Yankovic – the prolific musician behind comedic songs like “Eat It” and “Amish Paradise” – is getting the biopic treatment with help from Daniel Radcliffe. Radcliffe will star as the five-time Grammy winner in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. The film’s description says it “holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his steamy romantic relationships. with celebrities and his depraved lifestyle. Bizarre: the story of Al Yankovic takes audiences on a truly incredible journey through Yankovic’s life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time. Yankovic and Eric Appel wrote the screenplay, with Appel directing the film and executive producing. Funny or Die and Tango are producing the feature, which begins filming in Los Angeles in early February. (Funny or Die, Yankovic and Appel produced a fake trailer in 2010 for Bizarre: the story of Al Yankovic where Aaron Paul played Yankovic.) The feature will be available exclusively on The Roku Channel. “When my last film UHF was released in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a great movie every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say that we are on schedule,” Yankovic said. “And I’m absolutely thrilled to have Daniel Radcliffe portray me in the film. I have no doubt that this is the role that future generations will remember him for. Appel added, “When Weird Al sat me down against my will and told me his life story, I didn’t believe it, but I knew we had to make a movie out of it.” “There clearly aren’t enough biographical films about famous musicians, and we were thrilled to shine a light on Weird Al’s incredibly true and un-exaggerated story,” said Colin Davis, head of original scripted programming at Roku. “It’s honestly the ultimate combination of talent, creativity, and friends, coming together to create something truly funny, and we couldn’t be more proud to call this movie a Roku Original.” Radcliffe, who is replaced by Brits ARG and Felker Toczek, will next be seen in the Paramount comedy The lost city, alongside Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/daniel-radcliffe-weird-al-yankovic-biopic-1235076357/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos