White, Saget remembered as ‘two of the most beloved entertainment icons

School of Communication professor Mitchell Shapiro, an expert in television history, pays tribute to Betty White and Bob Saget, two iconic television stars who died 10 days apart.







On December 31, 2021, Betty White died 17 days shy of her 100th birthday. While much of America was still in shock and mourning his passing, 10 days later on January 9, 2022, Bob Saget, one of America’s favorite TV dads, died suddenly at 65 years.

Both stars were universally beloved by the public. White primarily for his pioneering television career spanning over eight decades, and Saget for his portrayal of one of the most beloved television fathers of all time. Messages of love and respect poured in from all walks of life, including the entertainment world and colleagues, fans and political leaders.

White’s television career began in 1949 at KCAL in Los Angeles, where, with Al Jarvis, she co-hosted “Hollywood on Television.” This daily talk and variety show that ran until 1953 was broadcast live for 5.5 hours every weekday. (However, if we want to be technical, his television career began in 1939, two months before the public debut of television at the New York World’s Fair, with television broadcasts in a makeshift studio at a local Packard car dealership in Los Angeles. signal was transmitted from an upper floor to the first floor of the building.)

In 1952, while co-hosting “Hollywood on Television”, she began starring in and producing the sitcom “Life with Elizabeth”, a local show that aired in Los Angeles and then ran nationally from 1953 to 1955. Additionally, she performed on her own live variety show, “The Betty White Show”, from 1952 to 1954. A few years later, she then performed on two more shows, “Date with the Angels”, on ABC during the 1957–58 season and a second “Betty White Show” in 1958. A third “Betty White Show” appeared in 1977.

Met the love of his life

White’s television career continued into the 1960s, as she was a frequent guest on talk shows and a contestant on numerous game shows. It was on one of those game shows, “Password,” where she met her host, Allen Ludden. The two fell madly in love and married in 1963 – a marriage which would last until her death in 1981. Although White had had two brief previous marriages, it was Ludden whom she proclaimed as “the true love of his life”.

In 1973, White’s sitcom career was revived when she joined “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” as a regular supporting character. In the 1980s, after “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”, she joined “Mama’s Family” as a recurring character.

Her biggest role came with the 1985 NBC series “The Golden Girls.” This series was undoubtedly his greatest success. The program has consistently ranked among Nielsen’s top 10 series by viewership and earned 46 major Emmy nominations, winning eight.

White has appeared in numerous other television series as a guest star. In 2010, she became the oldest person to host an episode of “Saturday Night Live”. Shortly after, she joined the cast of “Hot in Cleveland,” her last scripted role on television.

Started out as a stand-up comedian

Saget began his entertainment career as a stand-up comedian. His act consisted of extremely adult and racy material. Although not for all audiences, it was well received by comedy club audiences. He was contacted by ABC and invited to audition for the role of Danny Tanner, the father in a very wholesome family sitcom, “Full House” (1987-1995). He was surprised by this opportunity given the nature of this role and the totally opposite reputation he had gained through his stand-up career. Nevertheless, he got the role. While most of America ignored his reputation as adult material, this new role established him as “America’s most beloved father” and a second career began.

Her role on “Full House” and her comedic quickness led to her being offered the job as the original host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” in 1989. Like White, Saget simultaneously doubled as star/host in several broadcasts – with success in all of them. Saget reprized her role as “Full House” in the Netflix series “Fuller House” (2016-20).

In between, Saget also provided the narrating voice for Ted Mosely in “How I Met Your Mother”. And he also hosted game shows and directed feature films.

White and Saget were also well known for their outside activities for social causes. White has been a longtime supporter of numerous animal rights crusades, in addition to being an early advocate and advocate for racial opportunity and LGBTQ rights. Saget was a board member and chief spokesperson for the Scleroderma Research Foundation, a disease that afflicted and ultimately claimed the life of his sister.

White and Saget were two of the most beloved entertainment icons who left their mark on audiences. They were a real loss to the world, and both will be long remembered.

Mitchell Shapiro is a professor in the School of Communication at the University of Miami.





