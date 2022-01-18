Hollywood Unions and Producers Work to Expand Covid Protocols Amid Omicron Surge – Deadline





Hollywood’s Covid safety protocols, which were due to expire over the weekend, are being extended day by day as labor and management continue to work out the details of a formal extension – the first since the variant Omicron’s highly infectious drug has led to a global increase in cases, hospitalizations and deaths. A formal expansion should include changes to protocols that reflect this new reality and evolving guidance from the Center for Disease Control. The motion picture and television industry protocols were established in September 2020 by an agreement between the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers and Hollywood unions: DGA, SAG-AFTRA, IATSE, the Teamsters and the Basic Crafts. CEO, SAG-AFTRA; IATSE; Teamsters Local 399

The back-to-work protocols, which allowed jobs and productions to rebound during the pandemic, were originally scheduled to expire on April 30, 2021, but were extended without major changes and contained all of the terms of the original agreement, including strictly enforced testing regimes, physical distancing, Covid compliance officers, diligent use of personal protective equipment and a ‘zone’ system to ensure different sections of productions are tightly vetted based on proximity with the cast, who often cannot wear masks or maintain social distancing while on the job. After the vaccines became widely available, the protocols were changed in July to give producers “the option to implement mandatory vaccination policies for cast and crew in Area A on a production-by-production basis. “. Area A, where unmasked actors work, is the most restrictive of the secure working areas on the sets. See the protocols here. Set to expire again on October 31, the protocols were extended through January 15 with all the same mandates for testing, masking, quarantining, and vaccinations “in accordance with current CDC guidelines.” Since then, however, the Omicron variant has swept the nation and the world, and on December 27, the CDC shortened its quarantine recommendations for people with Covid from 10 days to five days “if they are asymptomatic or if their symptoms resolve without fever for 24 hours, followed by five days of wearing a mask in the presence of other people to minimize the risk of infecting people they encounter. The CDC said the change was “driven by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in illness, typically within 1-2 days before symptom onset and within 2 -3 days later”.

