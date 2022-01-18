Boba Fett’s New Young Actor Revealed in a Set Photo





A set photo from Book of Boba Fett reveals new actor Finnegan Garay playing a younger version of the bounty hunter alongside Temuera Morrison.

A still from the set of Boba Fett’s Bookreveals the new actor, Finnegan Garay, playing a younger version of the titular character. Last month, the last entry in the live-action star wars universe created on Disney +. Created and written by Jon Favreau,Boba Fett bookserves as a spin-off of its previous series, The Mandalorian, which revealed that the legendary bounty hunter was still alive after his famous fall into the pit of Sarlacc during the events of 1983 Return of the Jedi. Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen return to lead the cast of new shows as Boba Fett and Fennec Shand, which also includes high-profile co-star appearances like David Pasquesi, Jennifer Beals, Stephen Root, Sophie Thatcher and Danny Trejo. Boba Fett bookpick up whereThe MandalorianSeason 2’s post-credits stinger ended when Boba and Fennec kill Bib Fortuna and take his throne while returning to the bounty hunter days with the Tusken Raiders. Over the years, many different actors have portrayed Boba Fett in various media, but now thanks to the new Disney+ show, another actor has joined those ranks. VIDEO OF THE DAY Related: Boba Fett’s Book of Tuskens Finally Solves Star Wars’ Morality Problem Boba Fett’s new young actor recently opened up about his involvement in the star wars Pin up. On Instagram,Finnegan Garay posted a photo from the shoot alongside current Boba Fett actor Temuera Morrison. In the caption, Garay expressed his gratitude for being part of the franchise in a small way. Look at the photo below: Click here to see the original post. Boba Fett book is three episodes into its run on Disney+, and there have already been some flashbacks to Geonosis and the titular character’s childhood on the aquatic planet of Kamino. Daniel Logan previously played this role in the 2002 prequel film, attack of the clones. As he’s a little too old for the role now, Garay was used as a doppelganger to create new shots of young Boba, who is now the fourth actor to portray the character in live-action after Jeremy Bulloch, Logan and Morrison.

Garay is credited for the first three episodes as young Boba’s body double, while Logan is still credited for playing the young version of the character, meaning they’re probably using both actors to render a CGI version like they did it before with Luke Skywalker inThe Mandalorian.How the young version of the bounty hunter will factor into the remaining episodes ofBoba Fett’s Bookthat remains to be seen. Next:Star Wars Has Already Set Up Boba Fett’s Best Replacement (For When He Dies) Source:Finnegan Garay/Instagram Star Trek’s Simpsons Reference Accidentally Makes Homer Canon

