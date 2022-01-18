UNIT HERE LOCAL 11 Buyer Alert: Historic nomination sought for Standard, West Hollywood could hamper billboard potential





WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Save Iconic Architecture, a local non-profit organization, is seeking to designate the historic Standard Hotel, originally designed by renowned architect Herbert Kameon, as a Designated Cultural Resource in the City of West Hollywood. The property is already designated as a Historic Resource on the California Historic Resource Registry and eligible for Local Resource nomination by the City of West Hollywood, requiring further review under California’s Environmental Quality Act ( CEQA) and limiting the size of any potential digital billboard. . Under the West Hollywood Cultural Heritage Preservation Ordinance, alterations, demolitions, additions to new construction, repair/rehabilitation, replacement or removal of any designated cultural resource must be reviewed by the Historic Preservation Commission. Under the City’s Billboard Policy, modification of billboards (including conversion to digital signage) at any cultural resource site must be reviewed by the Historic Preservation Commission, with limitations specials including no more than one sign per site and limits of no more than 4000 square feet. Demolition of a cultural resource is generally permitted only if there is no possibility of profitable use of the site without demolition. As a union whose members are rooted in Southern California, we urge potential buyers to respect our local history when purchasing world-renowned assets like Standard West Hollywood, said UNITE HERE Co-Chair Kurt Petersen. Room 11. UNITE HERE Local 11 is a union representing more than 32,000 hospitality workers in Southern California and Arizona who work in hotels, restaurants, universities, convention centers and airports.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220117005082/en/UNITE-HERE-LOCAL-11-Buyer-Alert-Historic-Nomination-Sought-for-the-Standard-West-Hollywood-May-Impede-Billboard-Potential The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos