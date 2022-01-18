Trans activists won’t be charged for sharing JK Rowlings’ address on Twitter

Transgender activists who posted the home address of Harry Potter author JK Rowling on social media will not face criminal charges, Police Scotland announced on Tuesday.

On the eve of Transgender Remembrance Day in November, comedian Holly Stars, actor Georgia Frost and drag star Richard Energy staged a demonstration outside Rowlings’ home near Edinburgh, Scotland to protest against his views on the trans community.

The trio have been criticized for posting a now-deleted photo on Twitter with Rowlings’ home address visible in the background.

But a Police Scotland spokesperson said in an email to NBC News on Tuesday that investigations had been carried out and no criminality had been established.

Through a representative, Rowling declined a request for comment on authorities’ decision.

The author previously slammed the trio on Twitter for doxxing her, a term used when someone’s private information is shared online without their consent.

I have to assume that @IAmGeorgiaFrost, @hollywstars and @Richard_Energy_ thought that doxxing me would bully me into not standing up for women’s rights based on gender, rowling wrote. They should have thought about the fact that I’ve now received so many death threats that I could carpet the house with them, and I haven’t stopped talking.

Perhaps, and I just said this, the best way to prove that your movement is not a threat to women is to stop stalking, harassing and threatening us, a- she added.

The stars previously defended the posting of the photo and said she deleted the tweet after receiving threats online.

While we stand by the photo, since it was posted we have received an overwhelming amount of serious and threatening transphobic messages, so we have decided to remove the photo, The stars have written. Love to our trans brothers and sisters.

Rowling has been at odds with many in the LGBTQ community for her views on trans people, which some have called transphobic.

The rift erupted in 2019 when Rowling expressed support for Maya Forstater, a British tax expert who was fired for tweets deemed anti-transgender. Rowling then drew criticism for a slew of tweets seen by many as including transphobic ideas.

In 2020, after mocking a news headline that read menstruating people, rowling wrote: If the sex is not real, the lived reality of women in the world is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of gender robs many of the ability to meaningfully discuss their lives. It’s not hate to tell the truth.

She doubled down on her views in a nearly 4,000-word blog post in 2020, questioning whether a social media-fueled contagion has led to the rise in young people coming out as transgender.

In the blog post, she also revealed that she is a survivor of domestic violence and sexual assault.

So I want trans women to be safe. At the same time, I don’t want to make native girls and women less secure. When you open the doors of bathrooms and locker rooms to any man who believes or feels like a woman and, as I said, sex confirmation certificates can now be granted without the need for surgery or hormones, you open the door to everything and everyone. men who wish to enter. It’s the simple truth, she writes.

Stars of the Harry Potter movies have distanced themselves from Rowling in recent years following her inflammatory remarks about the trans community.

Notably, the show’s lead actor, Daniel Radcliffe, fired back at Rowling last year in an essay, stating that transgender women are women.

Cast members from all eight films in the Harry Potter series have released a behind-the-scenes reunion special on New Year’s Day to commemorate the film franchise’s 20th anniversary. The special, which premiered on the HBO Max streaming service, notably did not feature Rowling.

