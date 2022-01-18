Warren County Approves ARPA Funding to Help Study of Middletown Entertainment Venues





The contract with Community Center Partners, LLC was also expected to be discussed by the Middletown City Council on Tuesday, with emergency legislation on the agenda. City staff requested emergency approval to allow work to begin immediately on feasibility studies, due diligence, economic structuring and preliminary design. Officials want to make a go-or-no-go decision this fall to pursue funding, design and construction of the sports and entertainment venue as the destination anchor for the Towne Mall redevelopment. To explore 5 things that are possible for a redeveloped Towne Mall Galleria in Middletown Middletown City Manager Jim Palenick in his team report to council said the contract would be for a pre-development planning, appraisal, economic structuring and design effort by the partners of the community Center. According to Palenick, the city and its partners, the Warren County Port Authority, Warren County and the mall owners, would use that report to make a final decision on the multi-purpose sports and entertainment site. Last year, the city engaged RINKA to complete a comprehensive redevelopment plan for the Towne Mall property located just off the Interstate 75/Ohio 122 interchange, the gateway to the city. To explore Towne Mall masterplan project continues as Middletown considers adjacent property The total cost of the first phase of the feasibility and commercialization study to be conducted by Hunden and Associates is $211,500. In addition to the county’s contribution, the city will also contribute $73,350 plus up to $5,000 in expenses, from city ARPA funds, if approved by the council. Some of this work has been completed and there is a hockey tournament organizer and an elite youth academy who have submitted letters of commitment. This work was pre-funded by the Warren County Port Authority, which paid the full $64,800 plus $3,000 in fees for Hunden’s feasibility study. To explore The revamped Towne Mall could become a real destination with restaurants, retail, living spaces and ice sports If the agencies decide to move forward, the second phase of the contract will cost an additional $263,500 in total, according to Palenicks’ report. The city and Port Authority of Warren County would each pay $118,575 and the owners of the NAHL junior hockey franchise would pay $26,350. The total overall total city contribution if both phases are completed would cost $191,925. To explore Middletown hopes to revitalize Towne Mall Galleria

