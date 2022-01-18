



A Roman house with the only ceiling mural ever painted by Caravaggio failed to attract a single bidder today in a court-ordered auction. The estate, known as Villa Aurora, had a price tag of $471 million ($546 million) and could have become the most expensive residential property sold at auction. But instead of a wave of international bidders, the sale was greeted with crickets. The fate of the villa, also known as the Casino di Villa Boncompagni Ludovisi, will now be decided at another auction on April 7, when it will go up for sale again for 20% less than previously expected. origin, according to the Milanese publication.messaging. Historian Alessandro Zuccari, who was hired to appraise the mural which depicts the Roman gods Jupiter, Neptune and Pluto with their respective animals, described it as “an extraordinary work” and valued it at $360 million , with additional restoration costs amounting to $12.75 million. Cardinal Francesco Maria Del Monte, who first owned the property as a hunting retreat, commissioned the mural by Caravaggio in 1597, although it was covered up and rediscovered only in the 1960s during renovations. The Ludovisi family purchased the property, once part of a huge 89-acre estate, from the Cardinal in 1621 and commissioned the other in situ ceiling fresco, a mural depicting the goddess Aurora by the Italian Baroque artist Guercino. The villacontains a huge amount of history in addition to its famous frescoes: it is built on land where Julius Caesar lived; has a sculpture by Michelangelo and a spiral staircase designed by architect Carlo Maderno, who designed the facade of St. Peter’s Basilica; and a telescope that Galileo Galilei gave to the Ludovosi family. The sale stems from an estate dispute between Texas-born Princess Rita Boncompagni Ludovisi, the third wife of the late Prince Nicolo Boncompagni Ludovisi, and her three stepchildren from the prince’s first marriage. The princess has lived in the villa for 20 years, and before her husband’s death in 2018, the couple opened the property to thepublic. The prince’s will specified that Rita would be allowed to live on the property until her death, and if it was ever sold, that the proceeds would be divided between her and her three sons. But her children have mounted a legal battle challenging her right to stay. They want the house to themselves, forgetting how nice I’ve been to them or that their dad said I made him the happiest he’s ever been in his life. she told theGuardian. A petition with more than 38,000 signatures urges the government to step in and buy the property to keep it in public hands, but as things stand the state only has the right of first refusal after that an initial offer has been made. To follow Artnet News on Facebook:





