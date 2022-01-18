25,417 average daily cases from January 10 to January 16, 2022





(WHTM) – On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health provided a weekly COVID-19 update through Monday, Jan. 17. The average daily number of cases from Monday January 10 to Sunday January 16 was 25,417. Get daily news, weather and breaking news straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday January 10 was 3.8% higher than on January 9. The percentage of available adult and pediatric intensive care beds in the state fell to 14.7% and increased to 13.7%, respectively. . About 31.8% of all staffed adult intensive care beds are COVID-19 patients, and 32.4% of all ventilators in the state are in use. MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATE 7 MOST RECENT DAYS January 7-13 county Positivity rate Dolphin 41.6% Lebanon 40.9% york 39.6% Lancaster 38.6% franklin 37.6% Pear 36.8% Adam 35.5% cumberland 35.2% Mifflin 29.8% Juniata 28.7% National average: 35.7% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health According to the CDC, as of Monday, Jan. 17, 74.9 percent of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully immunized. This percentage reflects the 67 counties of Pennsylvania. This week, the Department of Health analyzed the following vaccination data in its 66-county vaccination jurisdiction; Philadelphia is a separate vaccination jurisdiction: 275,919 doses of vaccine were administered last week, including: 138,331 booster doses given last week. 25,630 pediatric doses administered in the last week.

11.9% decrease in vaccines administered compared to the previous week. More information about COVID-19 in Pennsylvania can be found at this Pennsylvania Department of Health website or on abc27.com. abc27 also continues to provide daily updates on COVID-19.

