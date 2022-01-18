Park Playhouse actor Steven Earl Edwards dies at 75





Steven Earl Edwards, a distinguished actor with Southern charm and a mischievous spirit who starred in seven Park Playhouse productions and directed three shows for the company over nearly 25 years, died on Sunday January 16 after several years of ill health . He was 75 and lived in Texas, where he grew up and returned to be closer to his family.

“He was just as nice a guy as you’d hoped to meet,” said Owen Smith, production art director of Playhouse Stage Company, Park Playhouse’s parent organization. Smith first met Edwards as a young teenager in Park Playhouse’s youth program, for which the veteran actor taught stage and sword fighting techniques used in a Robin Hood musical.

“To so many in the local theater community, he’s become a mentor,” Smith said, citing online tributes pouring in even from those who only worked with Edwards once two decades ago, but felt obligated to honor his passing. “He was a consummate gentleman with the most delightful sense of humor,” said Benita Zahn, a longtime Capital Region TV presenter and journalist who is now a certified health coach. Also a veteran of the local stages, Zahn was in Park Playhouse’s 1993 production of “Kiss Me, Kate,” directed by Edwards, and she opened each performance with a rousing rendition of “Another Op’nin’, Another Show. “which required him to jump on a piano. Zahn doubted she could do it. “It seemed 20 feet tall to me the first time. Steve was like, ‘Go ahead. We’re here to get you on this piano.’ And he said it in such a way that I believed him. I was waking up to this piano every night,” Zahn said, adding, “As a director, he had a weird feeling that he knew exactly what which the interpreter needed to feel safe.” Edwards starred as King Arthur three times for Park Playhouse in productions of “Camelot” in 1989 and 1998 and “Monty Python’s Spamalot” in 2013, in what would turn out to be his last show with the company. A cancer diagnosis the following year forced him to drop out of that summer’s production, “Hands on a Hardbody.” Edwards had a cancer recurrence a few years ago and was hospitalized again for a long time, Smith said, and for the past few months he had been in a nursing home for kidney failure, according to Edwards’ niece. Online databases indicate Steven Earl Edwards was born on December 15, 1946, in Glendale, California, and raised in Texas. Under the professional name Steven Earl-Edwards, he made his Broadway debut in the musical “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” in 1982, then toured with the show alongside stars such as Barbara Eden. For 17 years in New York, Edwards appeared on stage, in film, and on television; did commercials for companies such as Polaroid, Xerox, and A&W Root Beer; wrote two musicals; co-owner of an award-winning film and video company; and taught stage combat. Edwards then moved to Georgia, where he taught acting at LaGrange College before becoming a professor of public speaking and drama at Tuskeegee University in Alabama. He received a Doctor of Fine Arts degree from Texas Tech University and also earned Bachelor and Master of Arts degrees. Smith conducted the Park Playhouse 25th Anniversary Concert in 2013 which featured Edwards among many alumni performing songs from the company’s past productions. “He ended up being almost co-director with me,” Smith said. “He had such an encyclopedic knowledge of the shows and our history that he couldn’t help but share anecdotes about every production he had been on.” Edwards, who has appeared in more Park Playhouse main stage performances than any other actor, will be memorialized with some form of tribute this summer, Smith said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesunion.com/news/article/Park-Playhouse-actor-Steven-Earl-Edwards-dies-at-16785237.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos