Wrestlers who became successful actors in Hollywood

Many of our favorite wrestling stars have arrived in Hollywood and that too for many years, successfully scoring their blockbuster movies. On the occasion of wrestler and now actor Dave Bautista’s 53rd birthday, let’s take a look at some of the big roles wrestlers have played in movies.

1. Dave Bautista

The wrestler we fondly remember for his “Bautista bomb” move, actor Dave Bautista has now been in Hollywood films for many years. However, his fans have started to multiply since he started playing the role of Drax The Destroyer in “Guardians Of The Galaxy” (2014), a superhero film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe which also featured starring actors Chris Pratt and Karen Gillan.

Actor Dave Bautista in an image from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ (2014).

2. Wild Randy

Veteran wrestler Randy Savage was seen in 2002’s “Spiderman” with actor Toby Maguire. This crossover of two worlds, of wrestling and comics, was much loved by fans who flocked to theaters to see their favorite superhero take on one of the world’s most flamboyant wrestlers.

Actor Randy Savage in an image from ‘Spiderman’ (2002).

3.Hulk Hogan

Wrestler Hulk Hogan was one of the most watched wrestlers of his time and one of the most successful as well. He starred in the famous ‘Rocky III’ (1982) which starred actor Sylvester Stallone and was also directed by the star. In this still from the film, the wrestler can be seen lifting stallone Sylvester in a fight sequence in the ring.

Actor Hulk Hogan in a still from ‘Rocky III’ (1982).

4. Lenny Montana

Wrestler Lenny Montana played a pivotal role in one of the most beloved and critically acclaimed films of all time, “The Godfather” (1972). He played the role of a highly feared hitman called Luca Brasi in the film which also starred actor Al Pacino in the lead.

Actor Lenny Montana in a photo from ‘The Godfather’ (1972).

5. John Cena

Famous sensational wrestler “You can’t see me” John Cena has long been a fixture in Hollywood movies, but some of his biggest hits have come from big recent films like the superhero film “Suicide Squad” (2021) in the role of Peacemaker, the film also stars actor Idris Elba in the lead.

Actor John Cena in ‘Suicide Squad’ (2021).

6. Kurt’s Corner

It’s a lesser-known fact that before joining pro wrestling, Kurt Angle was also an Olympic gold medalist. He starred in the movie “Warrior” (2011) starring actor Tom Hardy. In this still from the film, we can see him fighting with an opponent as he throws a punch.

Actor Kurt Angle in an image from ‘Warrior’ (2011).

7.Randy Rousey

One of WWE’s most famous female wrestlers, Randy Rousey starred in the action thriller “Mile 22” (2018) starring actor Mark Walhberg.

Actress Randy Rousey in a photo from ‘Mile 22’ (2018).

8. Dwayne Johnson

Known for his action and thriller films, one of the most bankable wrestlers-turned-actors Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has gone on to become one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. He rose to fame with his role as Scorpion in “The Scorpion King” (2002) and made several blockbusters and hits. His latest action adventure film ‘Red Notice’ (2021) was also very successful, it also features actors Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in the lead with it.

Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in an image from “Red Notice” (2021).

9. Roman Reigns

Wrestler Roman Reigns who had to give up his wrestling career midway through due to health issues featured in the action-adventure movie ‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’ (2019) which starred actors Dwayne Johnson and Jason Stathom.

Actor Roman Reigns in an image from ‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’ (2019).

10. Steve Austin

The wrestler who made all wrestling fans fall in love with his entrance and energy in and out of the ring, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin has also starred in many films. Here is an image taken from his action movie ‘The Package’ (2012) where he played the main role.