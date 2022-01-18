County Litchfield actor Peter Gallagher gets candid about acting and living in CT





If you’ve watched any movies or TV shows in the past 40 years, you can’t help but have seen Peter Gallagher at least a few times. Whether it’s opposite Sandra Bullock in the 1995s”while you were sleeping“(he was the one sleeping), schmearing on the cool like hippie dad Sandy Cohen on the TVs”CO“in the mid-2000s, or co-starred with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin in Netflixs”Grace and Frankie“, Gallagher has been a perennial presence in film, television and on Broadway (Tom Stoppards “The Real Thing”, “Long Days Journey into Night”, “Guys and Dolls”).

Gallagher, who divides her time between New Milford and Los Angeles, has two children who are rising in show business. So don’t be surprised if you continue to see a Gallagher on screen for the next 40 years.



Q. When did you first get the actor bug? A. It all started with Dean Martin. I used to do prints when I was little. We always watched “TheLawrence Welk Show”, which was watched by Dean Martin. I was crazy about him and thought my impressions were fantastic and I thought I could make a career out of it. But it didn’t happen so quickly. Q. Your first big break? A. Our high school drama teacher was auditioning for “The Fantasticks” and he was looking for someone who could do a cockney accent. I can do a really good one, so I got the part and it was my first taste of being on stage and I was hooked. But I wasn’t sure I could make it my job. Q. Is it true that you graduated from Tufts University with a degree in economics? A truly. The one thing I learned from my major was that I wasn’t very into business. Right after graduating, I headed to New York. I knew absolutely no one, had no agent, and just started opening calls. My first audition was for Fat. They wanted me to do a 50s song, so I chose Put Your Head on My Shoulder [by Paul Anka]. The casting director said it was beautiful and that’s all I needed to hear. I thought I was definitely on my way. Q. How did you find your way to Litchfield County? A. It was accidental, but written on the cards. We were about to close on a house in Rhinebeck on top of a mountain, but the seller never showed up. So we took it from there and decided to try Connecticut again. The first place we saw was exactly what we dreamed of. We didn’t know anyone, but that didn’t matter. I have a studio where I can rehearse and practice. I love going to Lake Waramaug and having Sunday dinner on our porch. I love animals, even bears. I have a shop where I fix little things and I make six trips to Home Depot. I enjoy this perfect little corner of the world. Q. You have done television, films and theater, do you prefer one and is your preparation for a role the same for all? A. In terms of the work I’m doing, the breakdown of the role or the research I’m doing or the understanding of what I’m trying to explore, there is no difference. Instead of the camera being a few feet away, you could have your audience 30 rows away. It has more to do with content. Q. Your daughter Catherine Gallagher is an actress, singer-songwriter and was nominated for a Tony for Alanis Morissette’s musical “Jagged Little Pill”. Were you happy when she chose the same job? A. Nothing makes me happier than seeing my daughter and my son, who is a director, doing what they love and having the world respond to them. The only thing better than succeeding yourself is seeing your children succeed. Q. What was the best advice someone ever gave you about being an actor? A. You must continue to introduce yourself. I modify this to keep alive and protect what you love to do. Keep showing up for that dream and one more chance to get it right. Q. How has the business evolved since you started? A. I enjoy the roles and the work I’ve done, but that’s definitely changed. Thanks to the Internet, we have the ability to discover so much that there is little curiosity left. The New York actor was once a highly valued commodity. With the advent of reality TV, there doesn’t seem to be as much consideration for what we do and that it’s a job. But that didn’t dampen my love of acting. Q. What new projects are you involved in? A. I have a recurring role on Grays Anatomy playing Dr. Alan Hamilton. “Zoeys Extraordinary Playlist” is in its second season. And we are in the last season of “Grace and Frankie, which I loved doing. In time for the holidays, I finished a movie for the Hallmark channel called One December Night, where Bruce Campbell and I play fathers of rock star. This article appears in the January 2022problem ofConnecticut Magazine.You cansubscribe toConnecticut Magazinehere, Wherefind the current issue on sale here.Subscribe to our newsletterto get our latest and greatest contentdelivered straight to your inbox.Have a question or comment? [email protected] And follow us onFacebookandinstagram@connecticutmagazine andTwitter@connecticutmag.

