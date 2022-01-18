Entertainment
Jamie Lynn Spears does Britney struggles all around her
Suffice it to say, the “hype” tour to promote Jamie Lynn Spears’ book could go better.
Sure, everyone knows he exists, but nearly every discussion of the book involves accusations of lying and his complicity in Britney’s guardianship.
Jamie Lynn continues to try to change the narrative, almost backtracking on her recent inflammatory claims.
In the process, it looks like she’s complicating Britney’s struggles her. But Jamie Lynn also has some surprisingly valid comments.
Jamie Lynn Spears spoke with Alex Cooper about the call her daddy podcast.
The first part of the interview has already been published, covering – or leaking – a litany of topics.
She’s doing herself a disservice…and, at times, it looks like Jamie Lynn is contradicting her own book.
Interestingly, Jamie Lynn seemed to make a decent attempt to keep Britney’s name out of her mouth.
It’s not that her oldest, most talented, most famous and beloved sister didn’t appear – of course, she did.
Jamie Lynn just didn’t name her to the extent you might expect, given that the entire Jamie Lynn brand hitched a ride on Britney like a remora.
In her highly controversial book, Jamie Lynn claims to have observed Britney’s behavior “destructive” and reminding her of their father.
In the interview, however, Jamie Lynn called Britney’s behavior in early adulthood “normal” and age-appropriate.
Simply calling it Britney’s “party stage” in life, she added that it was “good”. That’s true, but that’s not exactly how the book presented it.
Britney has previously publicly disputed Jamie Lynn’s “knife incident” claims.
However, in the interview, Jamie Lynn seemed to reframe what happened as how it affected her emotionally.
She framed it as just one more — maybe even understandable — incident she wasn’t allowed to have feelings for until later.
“I think she was a brilliant young woman going through a tough time,” Jamie Lynn said.
“If she couldn’t defend herself, then someone should have,” she correctly added.
“I wasn’t an adult then, I couldn’t,” noted Jamie Lynn. “Someone should have said, stop the p–king presses, give that girl a minute.”
Jamie Lynn was clearly nostalgic for when Britney dated Justin Timberlake.
“It was probably the best time of my whole family’s life,” she assessed in the saddest way imaginable.
Unlike his father’s alcoholism, Jamie Lynn commented, “being with my sister’s boyfriends, it mimicked how safe I felt.”
Jamie Lynn recalled when she became pregnant as a teenager, which was handled by a “team” that looked after her and her mother.
That’s how they were shipped off to a shack in the middle of nowhere, just doing as they were told and being kept in the dark.
While this crisis was kept under wraps, Jamie Lynn had no idea what was going on with her big sister – and the lack of awareness was mutual.
While Jamie and Lynne were “helping” Britney, Jamie Lynn had to find out from a high school friend who showed her photos of Britney’s famous buzz cut.
In the years since, we’ve all come to understand that Britney’s depression was largely the result of intense pressure and almost no control over her life.
Every day, every time she left the house, other people took care of her hair. Cutting him off was his only way to gain control.
But Jamie Lynn had no one to explain this to him when it happened.
She was left to deal with this on her own, with no help from her sister or any of her (toxic) parents.
In the interview, Jamie Lynn admitted that there are a lot of things from that time that she doesn’t remember, even when she sees pictures.
Britney’s crisis at this time ended in a monstrous guardianship that lasted nearly fourteen years of her life.
Jamie Lynn had almost the opposite experience.
Under the constant control and micromanagement of her “team”, she had an idea: legal emancipation.
Jamie Lynn pitched the idea and the paperwork to her parents, noting the possible escape – marrying her babydaddy.
Of course, if she married him without a prenup, she could potentially lose a huge amount of money in the event of a divorce.
Because of this, her parents decided to grant her independence, letting her have her own home as a minor — whatever to protect his money.
Jamie Lynn also insisted that her book would never be titled “I Must Confess”, an obvious reference to her sister’s words.
According to her, it was all a huge misunderstanding after a seemingly random placeholder leaked and spiraled out of control.
While Jamie Lynn’s descriptions of her parents are very consistent and believable, this book title claim is… possible but dubious.
We’ll say this: After listening to Jamie Lynn, we feel sorry for her.
She and Britney both deserved better parents than they got. Every child deserves love, support and healthy stability.
But no matter how awful and unworthy his parents are, Jamie Lynn is responsible for who gets hurt by his actions — and his book — as an adult.
Perhaps Britney and others’ reaction served as a wake-up call.
Or maybe his softened tone is just self-preservation.
Only time will tell.
