Daniel Radcliffe will play Weird Al in the biopic on Roku





For years, actors have challenged themselves by disappearing into portraits of famous musicians. Think of Joaquin Phoenix as Johnny Cash. Don Cheadle as Miles Davis. Jennifer Lopez as Selena. To this list, the Roku streaming service adds an unconventional pairing. Stretching out after growing up as Harry Potter in eight films, Daniel Radcliffe will star in a biopic for one of the weirdest and most popular musicians of all time: Weird Al Yankovic. Weird Al, real name Alfred Matthew Yankovic, said in a statement that he swore to his fans to release a great movie every 33 years like clockwork. His last movie, UHF, a box office bomb that became a cult classic, was released in 1989.

I’m very happy to say, he said, we were on schedule.

Production on the film, which will be available exclusively on the Roku channel, is set to begin in Los Angeles in early February. A release date has not been announced. The film is Roku’s latest effort to boost its original streaming content and attract new viewers as it competes with other streaming giants, such as Netflix and Hulu, which often fund films to stream exclusively on their platforms. Roku is often associated with its line of popular devices that allow subscribers to stream to their TVs. The Roku Channel, introduced in 2017, is free on these devices, but also available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and other platforms. The film will be produced by Tango and Funny Or Die, which created a biopic parody on Weird Al in 2013. Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul played the mustachioed parodist and accordionist. This time, however, the star playing Mr Yankovic, 62, will be Mr Radcliffe, 32, who has sought radically different roles from that of boy wizard Harry Potter.

In the 2016 whimsical comedy Swiss Army Man, he played a man who, as the title suggests, can perform several odd tasks as a corpse, such as passing gas to make his body function like a Jet Ski on the water. The film Weird Al, titled Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, will explore every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his shy and nerdy teenage beginnings to his torrid celebrity romances and depraved lifestyle, according to a report. statement from Roku. Mr. Yankovics’ enduring appeal over four decades has made him one of the most successful and outlandish artists in the music industry. He is one of five artists to have had a Top 40 single in each of the past four decades. (Others include Michael Jackson and Madonna, the subjects of some of his earliest and most enduring parodies.) A private and low-key man offstage, he thrilled fans with absurd and bombastic covers of hit songs like Gone to the CIA, a parody of Party in The USA by Miley Cyrus, and Eat it, a twist on Mr. Jacksons Beat It. He engages with fans who share his sense of humor. Just a month ago he posted a photo on instagram showing a newspaper with the title: Accordionist chopped friend who criticized his tunes. Mr. Yankovic said in his statement that he was absolutely thrilled to have Daniel Radcliffe portray me in the film.

I have no doubt that this is the role that future generations will remember him for, he said. There was already a lot of discussion on social media after the films were announced on Tuesday morning. Some said he had the potential to unite the country. Others described the news as sexy and the The 2022 novelties we needed. One person demanded that the film be six o’clock. Five movies to watch this winter Colin Davis, head of original scripted planning at Roku, said in a statement that there was no clearly There aren’t enough biopics about famous musicians and we were thrilled to bring Weird Al’s incredibly true and un-exaggerated story to light. The screenplay was written by Mr. Yankovic and Eric Appel, who is also directing the film and serving as an executive producer on the project. Mr. Appel said that when Mr. Yankovic sat him down against his will and started telling him his life story, I didn’t believe it, but I knew we had to make a movie out of it. Mr. Appel directed the Roku Channel TV action series Die Hart, starring comedian Kevin Hart. In a 2020 New York Times Magazine article, Mr Yankovic said he was often ignored and bullied as a child and sought out music and comedy to comfort himself.

A friend of his recalled how after performing in front of a crowd early in his career, his face glowed like Chernobyl melting down.

