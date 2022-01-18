Michel Subor is dead: the French actor, star of “Le Petit Soldat”, was 86 years old





Michel Subor, a French actor who rose to international fame for his lead performance in Jean-Luc Godard’s 1963 feature film “Le Petit Soldat” and his narration for François Truffaut’s 1962 romance “Jules et Jim”, is died Monday in a French hospital following a car accident. He was 86 years old. News of Subor’s death was shared by director Claire Denis on her Instagram and reported by the French daily Liberation. Subor and Denis have collaborated numerous times over the past decades, their partnership beginning with Subor’s performance in Denis’ feature film “Beau Travail” in 1999. “Michel Subor, the big little soldier is dead,” writes Denis. His words have been translated from French. “Our Bruno, the commander.” Born Mischa Subotzki in Paris, France on February 2, 1935, Subor was raised by parents who had immigrated from the Soviet Union a few years earlier. Subor’s career as an actor began with smaller roles, playing roles alongside Dany Robin in “Frou-Frou” in 1955, Jean-Paul Belmondo in “A Funny Sunday” in 1958, and Jean Richard in “Mon pote le gitan” in 1959. His first leading performance came with Roger Vadim’s 1961 sex comedy “Le Bride sur le Cou” in which he starred alongside Brigitte Bardot. Subor also appears in François Truffaut’s “Jules et Jim”, one of the most enduring feature films of the French New Wave, as the film’s narrator. In 1960, Subor collaborated with actress Anna Karina and director Jean-Luc Godard on “Le Petit Soldat”, the filmmaker’s sequel to his first film “A bout de souffle” in 1960. The film was the subject of a controversy at the time for his depiction of the use of torture by French and Algerian forces during the Algerian Revolution. France banned the film for three years, its delayed release making it Godard’s fourth film released after being the director’s second full production. In the film, Subor plays Bruno Forestier, a young man who deserts the French army and becomes entangled in spying on the Algerian war, despite having no serious political convictions. Michel Subor in “Enfoirés” by Claire Denis (2013)

Sundance Selections Over the years, Subor starred in dozens of French and American film projects, including Alfred Hitchcock’s “Topaz” (1969), Jean-Louis Bertucelli’s “The Imprecator” (1977) and Paul Gégauff’s The Reflux (1965). ). He began a lasting creative partnership with director Claire Denis with “Beau Travail,” which functions as a possible sequel to “Le Petit Soldat,” as Subor plays a character named Bruno Forestier, albeit much older and in military service. as Commander of the Foreign Legion. . Subor continued to play an important role in Denis’ work, starring in “The Intruder” in 2004 and appearing in “White Material” in 2009. His last film performance came with a supporting role in the film noir “Bastards by Denis in 2013.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2022/film/obituaries-people-news/michel-subor-dead-le-petit-soldat-star-french-actor-1235155780/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos