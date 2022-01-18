Under fire, Boris Johnson denies lying about lockdown parties | Entertainment

LONDON (AP) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday denied misleading parliament about parties breaking the lockdown and confirmed he had reported on the events as part of an investigation into alleged rule breaches on coronaviruses by the government.

Senior ministers in Johnson’s Conservative government said they believed him, but added the prime minister would have to resign if it turned out he had lied. A growing number of lawmakers from Johnson’s Conservative Party have expressed displeasure with their leader as pressure to oust him in a vote of no confidence mounts.

Senior Official Sue Gray investigation into a series of alleged government parties flouting the rules that sparked calls for Johnson to step down, including a May 2020 staff party in the garden of the Prime Minister’s Downing Street residence.

Johnson’s former aide Dominic Cummings said he was prepared to swear under oath that the Prime Minister had been warned in advance that the party would breach coronavirus restrictions, which at the time banned people to meet more than one person outside of their household.

Johnson told parliament last week that he attended the event, billed as a drinking gathering in an invitation sent to 100 people by his principal private secretary. But he said he viewed it as a work gathering that fell within the rules.

I am absolutely adamant no one has told me this is an event that goes against the rules, Johnson said Tuesday.

When I walked out into that garden I thought I was attending a business event,” Johnson told broadcasters during a visit to staff at a London hospital.

That’s the best I remember about that event, that’s what I told the inquest.”

Gray is due to report by the end of the month on allegations that government staff held late nights, booze parties and wine hour Fridays as Britain was under restrictions on coronaviruses in 2020 and 2021. The allegations sparked public anger, disbelief and mockery, and prompted some members of the ruling Conservative Party to call for Johnson’s resignation.

Treasury chief Rishi Sunak has often been cited as a potential successor to Johnson as the prime minister has said he believes Johnson’s explanation. But he said the Ministerial Code is clear on the consequences of misleading Parliament. Ministers who do so should resign.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab agreed deliberately lying to Parliament was normally… a matter of resignation. But he dismissed Cummings’ claim that Johnson was warned about the party as nonsense.

Cummings, architect of the successful 2016 referendum campaign for Britain to leave the European Union, left Downing Street at the end of 2020 and became a vocal critic of the prime minister he helped set up. Cummings is also expected to talk about Grays’ investigation.

Johnsons spokesman Max Blain said the prime minister backed the rules of the Ministerial Code when it came to knowingly misleading the House.

Johnson’s political destiny may rest on the word knowingly. In his carefully worded apology for the allegations, Johnson acknowledged errors in judgment but did not admit to breaking personal rules.

He expressed regret on Tuesday for a Downing Street staff party held the day before Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021. The widowed Queen Elizabeth II sat alone at the church service to keep her 99-year-old husband respecting the rules of social distancing.

Johnson’s office apologized to Buckingham Palace for the party.

I deeply and bitterly regret that this happened, Johnson said Tuesday. I can only renew my apologies to both Her Majesty and the country for the errors of judgment that have been made and for which I take full responsibility.

Johnson has urged his opponents to wait for Grays’ verdict, although experts say there’s a good chance he won’t exonerate him or find he broke the law.

Meanwhile, the Tories are watching nervously as the partygate revelations rise in popularity, with recent opinion polls giving the main opposition Labor a double-digit lead.

Under Conservative rules, a vote of no confidence in the party leader can be triggered if 54 party lawmakers write letters to a party official requesting it. So far, only a handful of Tory MPs have openly called on Johnson to step down, although several dozen have reportedly submitted letters.

Many wayward conservative lawmakers have said a challenge to Johnson is inevitable unless Gray exonerates him.

If he lied to Parliament, there will be no other choice, lawmaker Pauline Latham told Times Radio. At the end of the day he made the rules, he was in that briefing room staring at the cameras saying This is what you have to do. So you can’t say you didn’t know what the rules were. We all knew what the rules were.

