Broadway theaters to dim lights Wednesday in honor of trailblazing Hollywood icon Sidney Poitier – NBC New York





What there is to know Broadway theaters will turn off their lights on Wednesday in honor of pioneering actor, director and cultural icon Sidney Poitier, who died earlier this month at the age of 94.

The Theater Owners Committee will dim the lights on Broadway for one minute at 7:45 p.m. sharp

Poitier died on January 7, a source close to the familytold NBC News on Friday. Broadway theaters will turn off their lights on Wednesday in honor of pioneering actor, director and cultural icon Sidney Poitier, who died earlier this month at the age of 94. The Theater Owners Committee will dim the lights on Broadway for one minute at 7:45 p.m. sharp “Although Sidney Poitiers’ brilliance shone on the Broadway stages as a performer and director in a handful of productions, his presence on Broadway was both titanic and influential,” said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, in a statement. “I know Broadway fans around the world recognize the incredible impact Mr. Poitier has had on our art form. He is a true icon and an inspiration to so many.” Poitier died on January 7, a source close to the family told NBC News on Friday. In a pioneering and notable film career that spanned more than seven decades, Poitier made history as the first black man to win a Best Actor Oscar for his role in “Lilies in the Field.” Other classics of Poitier’s seven-decade Hollywood career include roles in “Porgy and Bess,” “A Raisin in the Sun,” “Guess Whos Coming to Dinner,” “To Sir, With Love,” and Uptown Saturday. Night. Not only did he win an Oscar, but Poitier also earned a Tony Award nomination as Best Actor in a Play in 1960 for his portrayal of Walter Lee Younger’s iconic role in “A Raisin in the Sun.” He later reprized the role in the 1961 film adaptation. In 1968, after winning his Best Actor Oscar, Poitier returned to Broadway to direct “Carry Me Back to Morningside Heights” starring Louis Gossett Jr., Diane Ladd and Cicely Tyson. His cause of death was not immediately known.

