The villa in Rome with Caravaggio does not sell, will be auctioned | Business
ROME (AP) A villa in Rome containing the only known ceiling painted by Caravaggio was the subject of a court-ordered auction on Tuesday, thanks to an inheritance dispute between the heirs of one of Rome’s aristocratic families to their stepmother, a Texas-born princess.
Princess Rita Jenrett Boncompagni Ludovisi, formerly known as Rita Carpenter, woke up Tuesday at the Casino dellAurora surrounded by her dogs in what could have been the last day her nearly two-decade-old home was actually hers.
An online auction organized by the court in Rome began at 3 p.m. and ended shortly after without a winner. The starting bid was set at 353 million euros ($400 million) and the villa just off the famous Via Veneto was awarded a forensic value of 471 million euros ($533 millions of dollars).
In the absence of winning bids in the first round, the villa will be auctioned two more times at lower prices, and the Italian Ministry of Culture may try to match the highest bid at any time. The next round is scheduled for April 7.
It has been emotional since I received the judge’s notice on September 2. I rarely slept, Boncompagni Ludovisi told The Associated Press before the auction began. It’s like going through the stages of death and dying. … At first you are angry, then you can’t believe it, then you end up accepting it.
The house, built in 1570, has belonged to the Ludovisi family since the early 1600s. After the death of Prince Nicolo Boncompagni Ludovisi in 2018, the villa was the subject of an inheritance dispute between children from his first marriage and his third wife, Princess Rita, born in San Antonio, Texas.
The villa, also known as Villa Ludovisi, was one of 42 lots put up for auction by the court on Tuesday, but was by far the most prestigious and expensive, thanks to Caravaggio adorning a small room with a spiral staircase to second floor.
It was commissioned in 1597 by a diplomat and patron who asked the young painter to decorate the ceiling of the small room used as an alchemy workshop. The 2.75 meter (9 foot) wide fresco, which depicts Jupiter, Pluto and Neptune, is unusual: it is not a fresco, but rather oil on plaster, and represents the only ceiling fresco that Caravaggio is known to have performed.
It’s probably the earliest work by Caravaggio that we know of, so historically it’s really a milestone, said art historian and Caravaggio expert Claudio Strinati. It is a beautiful piece on a mythological theme, which is rare in Caravaggio’s art because he mainly dealt with sacred themes.
It is therefore a painting of real artistic and historical importance, and of great beauty, he says.
The listing on the Rome Courts auction site highlights Caravaggio among the houses’ other attributes, but notes that the villa will need around 11 million euros ($12.5 million) of renovations to comply with current construction standards.
I had always wanted to make it a museum, actually, but that’s not going to happen, Boncompagni Ludovisi said Tuesday as she took visitors on a tour. So I hope anyone who buys it will treat it with the care and love that my husband and I have.
The American princess, who was previously married to former US Representative John Jenrette Jr. of South Carolina, married Boncompagni Ludovisi in 2009. At the time, the villa had fallen into disrepair and her husband was only using it as a office.
Together they tried to renovate it as best they could. They opened the house to visiting students and tour groups and hosted dinner parties to generate income, and with funding from Rutgers University, they helped digitize the family archive.
Boncompagni Ludovisi does not know what will follow. Without an immediate buyer, she has more time in the villa but assumes she will eventually have to move. She would like to meet the new owners, show them around and teach them some of the history in hopes that they will keep the house open to the public.
It was truly such a privilege to live here. Such a big responsibility, but such a privilege and a journey of love to be here, she said. Even when all the pipes burst.
