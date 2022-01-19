SMPTE Hollywood will explore the impact of machine learning on visual effects





On January 26, SMPTE Hollywood and the Visual Effects Society (VES) will co-host a virtual meeting exploring the current and future impact of machine learning on visual effects. Autodesks Will Harris, Foundrys Mathieu Mazerolle, and Unity Technologies Brian Gaffney will discuss how their companies are integrating machine learning into software tools to create better, more realistic visual effects and increase production speed. Visual effects supervisor Ryan Laney will describe the new way artificial intelligence and machine learning were used to obfuscate the identities of interview subjects in the award-winning HBO documentary Welcome to Chechnya. The virtual meeting is scheduled for February 26and at noon PST on Zoom. You can register here. Machine learning is poised to transform visual effects production, speed up workflows and pave the way for a new generation of startlingly real visual effects, says Barry Goch, who will moderate the discussion. Will Harris, Mathieu Mazerolle and Brian Gaffney will demonstrate groundbreaking technologies. Ryan Laney will share his experience applying machine learning to real production. Panelists Will Harris is a Flame Family Product Manager at Autodesk, responsible for defining the product roadmap for Autodesk’s Flame family of products. He works with clients to develop new tools to meet their needs and adapt to market trends. He has been involved in the development of machine learning tools for visual effects and color finishing in Flame and other cutting-edge technologies. A 20-year industry veteran, he was a colorist, editor and visual effects artist before joining Autodesk in 2008. MathieuMazerolle is Director of Product, New Technology and Foundry with over 25 years of engineering and product experience in the visual effects, cloud and gaming industries. In his current role, he is involved in the development of creative software for digital design, media and entertainment. He previously worked for Amazon Web Services, Electronic Arts, Autodesk, Ubisoft and Digital Domain. Brian Gaffney is Director of Business Development for Unity Technologies Professional Artistry Group focused on ArtEngine. A workflow specialist with 25 years of industry experience, Gaffney has worked with Technicolor, PIX System, CODEX, Turbo Squid and Autodesk to support visual effects, game development, content management and 3D virtual production in real time. Ryan Laney is a visual effects supervisor at Teus Media, a VFX producer for journalism. He has been supporting media storytelling since 1994 and has worked with exceptional teams at Manex, ILM, Digital Domain and Imageworks. Recently, he has applied deep machine learning to documentary filmmaking, starting with identity masking in documentary film.Welcome to Chechnya. Moderator Barry Goch, Editor-in-Chief, ColorTime, is an accomplished feature film and television finishing editor with credits such as Spiderman: Homecoming, Passengers, silver monster, eye in the sky and game of thrones. He is currently working on A million little things (ABC) and a Netflix comedy special. Goch is an Editorial Advisory Board Member and West Coast Contributor for Post Perspective. He has written for Post Magazine and Editors Guild Magazine. He also teaches post-production at UCLA Extension. He is a member of SMPTE, the TelevisionAcademy and the Visual Effects Society. The event will also be streamed live on SMPTE Hollywood Facebook and Youtube pages. About SMPTE Hollywood branch

SMPTE Hollywood Section was originally organized as a West Coast Section in 1928. Today, as its own SMPTE region, it comprises over 1,200 SMPTE members with a common interest in motion imaging technology in the region of Greater Los Angeles. The Hollywood Section offers monthly free meetings open to SMPTE members and non-members. Meeting information is posted on the Section’s website at https://www.smpte.org/sections/hollywood. About SMPTE

SMPTE is the global society for media professionals, technologists and engineers working in the digital entertainment industry. The company fosters a diverse and engaged membership of the technology and creative communities, offering extensive educational offerings, technical conferences and exhibits, the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal, and access to a rich network of colleagues critical to their professional success. As an internationally recognized standards organization, SMPTE also provides an essential technical framework of engineering standards and guidelines that enable the seamless creation, management, and delivery of media for art, entertainment, and education. in the whole world. SMPTE membership information is available at smpte.org/join.

