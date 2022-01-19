Janhvi Kapoor is causing an Instagram sensation after recovering from COVID





Janhvi Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: janhvikapoor) Strong points Janhvi posted some photos from her pool session

She can be seen wearing floral swimsuits

The actress was last seen in Roohi New Delhi: Janhvi Kapoor caused a stir on Instagram on Tuesday night. The actress posted some photos of herself from what looks like her time at the pool. In the photos, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen posing happily for the camera. She chose floral swimsuits for her day. Janhvi Kapoor captioned the post: “Arcadia – finding my way back to you.” The actress, who contracted COVID-19 earlier this month, had shared photos from her days in isolation at home. “This time of year again,” she captioned one of the posts. Janhvi Kapoor and her younger sister Khushi Kapoor had tested positive for COVID-19 on January 3. isolation and both tested negative. The first two days were tough, then every day got better. The only way to protect ourselves from the virus is to mask ourselves and vaccinate. Take care all of you,” she wrote in her Instagram Story last week. In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the horror comedy Roohi, with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Dhadak, opposite Ishaan Khatter, starred in movies like Netflix’s ghost stories and Gunjan Saxena: Kargil’s Daughter. His film line-up includes comedy Dostana 2, who was to play Kartik Aaryan earlier. The film’s revised cast has yet to be announced. She will also be seen in good luck jerry and Mil. Janhvi Kapoor has impeccable genes. Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor. Her uncle Anil Kapoor is a Bollywood veteran. His brother Arjun and cousins ​​Sonam, Harsh Vardhan Kapoor are also Bollywood actors. His cousin Rhea Kapoor is a film producer. Her sister Khushi and cousin Shanaya also aspire to become actresses.

