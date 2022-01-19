There have been many times when Bollywood celebrities have scored goals breaking all barriers, and today we are here with the list of celebrities who have made adoption normal in the country as featured in Baby Destination

1. Mithun Chakraborti

Mithun Chakraborty, known as Mithunda among Bengalis, adopted a baby girl from a dumpster and named her Dishani.

2. Raveena Tandon

The actress shocked us all when she adopted two daughters in 1995. She became a single mother to 8-year-old Chhaya and 11-year-old Pooja.

3. Subhash Ghai

The filmmaker adopted his youngest brother’s daughter, Meghna.

4. Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta adopted 34 girls from Mother Miracle School in Rishikesh on her 34th birthday in 2009.

5. Sushmita Sen

The former Miss Universe adopted Renee when she was just 25, then Alisah in 2009.

