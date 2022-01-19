Nidhhi Agerwal Says She Didn’t Even Care About Munna Michael’s No Dating Clause That Didn’t Apply To Tiger Shroff | Bollywood





Nidhhi Agerwal, who made his Bollywood debut with Munna Michael in 2017, has spoken out about the no-match clause in his contract. Incidentally, her co-star Tiger Shroff was not given similar terms. In an interview, Nidhhi said she didn’t even care about the no-dating clause because she was so happy she bagged her first movie. When asked by Siddharth Kannan if she had indeed signed a non-dating clause in her contract with Munna Michael, Nidhhi replied that I had. But clearly, I’m not very good at reading contracts and signing them as I explained to you before, but yes, I did. Nidhhi was also asked if she found the condition unfair and she replied, I didn’t care. I was so happy that I got a movie. I was like, Wow, I’ve become a hero. I didn’t care about anything. For me, just getting my movie was everything. In a 2016 interview with Mid-Day, Munna Michael producer Viki Rajani explained why Tiger was spared the no-dating clause. Tiger is already a star as this is Niddhis’ launch film. She’s a bright girl and we don’t want her to be distracted. Sabbir (Khan, director) and I saw real potential in her and it will do her good, he said. When asked if it was sexist, he replied that she was not forced to sign the contract at gunpoint. Munna Michael, directed by Sabbir Khan, featured Nidhhi as a dancer. The film, which also starred Tiger and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, was not a box office success. Nidhhi has yet to announce his upcoming Hindi film after Munna Michael. She has been busy working in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. She has just seen the release of Telugu drama Hero, which marked the debut of Mahesh Babus’ nephew, Ashok Galla. The film was released in theaters on January 15. Also Read: Tiger Shroffs Heroine Nidhhi Agerwal Says Relatives Warned Her Parents Against Bollywood In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Nidhhi said she is looking forward to an exciting year, both professionally and personally. This year seems incredible to me. I have three releases in the first half of the year itself. I will also start some new projects. Work-wise, 2022 looks amazing, and so does my personal life. All in all, I’m hoping for a great year, she said.

