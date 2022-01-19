Analysis-Best Actor in a Supporting Role? NATO will play a secondary role if Russia invades Ukraine

By Robin Emmott and Sabine Siebold

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – NATO would likely boost its military presence in the Black Sea and the Baltic while fending off cyberattacks if Russia were to invade Ukraine, diplomats and former officials said.

But with the Western military alliance having no conventional obligation to defend Ukraine, which is not a NATO member, some of the toughest decisions could fall to the European Union.

They include how to hit Moscow with new economic sanctions, the fallout from any shortages of Russian natural gas to Europe, and welcoming refugees fleeing war.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said diplomacy last week over legally binding security requirements had reached an “impasse”. Envoys and experts are divided on whether Russia will invade Ukraine.

The Kremlin has massed 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s borders, a buildup the West says is preparing for war to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO. Russia denies planning an invasion.

NATO is already stepping up the strategy it has employed since Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula to Ukraine in 2014, with more defensive military planning, modernizing deterrents, supporting Ukraine with cyber warfare teams and the search for a dialogue with Moscow.

As there is a risk that any conflict will spill over into NATO territory around the Black Sea, the alliance faces the dilemma of how much time is left to prepare and how to support Kiev.

Although NATO agreed at a summit in Bucharest in 2008 that Ukraine would one day become a NATO member, the alliance is not bound by its founding treaty to defend Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden has ruled out sending US troops to Ukraine to fight Russian soldiers.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on 30 November: “It is important to distinguish between NATO allies and partner Ukraine… Ukraine is a partner, a very appreciated”.

Two NATO diplomats said Western measures to support Ukraine could range from more US weapons and drones for Ukraine’s armed forces to intensive training of Ukrainian forces – especially to react to any missile attack Russians. Britain began supplying Ukraine with anti-tank weapons.

Stoltenberg said the Western military alliance would sign an agreement on closer cybersecurity cooperation with Kyiv in the coming days, without giving further details, after the cyberattacks https://www.Reuters.com/world/europe /exclusive-ukraine-suspects-group-linked-belarus-intelligence-over-cyberattack-2022-01-15 on Ukrainian government websites last week.

NATO’S BALTIC OBJECTIVE

Hans-Lothar Domroese, a retired German general who headed one of NATO’s highest commands until 2016, said that if Russia invaded Ukraine, NATO would “increase the levels of alert”.

“NATO could strengthen the eastern front, sending larger military units to Poland and the Baltic states, which NATO has ruled out so far. NATO could also base troops in the southeast of Europe,” he told Reuters.

It would still be in defense of NATO territory, but would send a message of determination to Russia.

Since 2014, NATO has prioritized strengthening the Baltics and has deployed four battalion-sized multinational battlegroups led by Canada, Germany, Britain and the United States to Latvia, in Lithuania, Estonia and Poland.

Estonia’s prime minister told Reuters last week that the Baltic states were talking to their allies about increasing military deployments on their soil, and Stoltenberg said any Russian attack on Ukraine would prompt a decision.

Denmark agreed last week to send four more F-16 fighter jets to Lithuania and a frigate to help patrol the Baltic Sea.

The troops serve as a “tripwire” for the 40,000 strong NATO response force to arrive quickly and bring more US troops and weapons across the Atlantic.

POSSIBLE IMPACT IN THE BLACK SEA REGION

Retired US General Ben Hodges, who commanded US Armed Forces Europe from 2014 to 2017, said NATO allies should prepare for the wider consequences of any Russian invasion of Ukraine. He warned that the militarized Crimean peninsula had become Russia’s “unsinkable aircraft carrier”.

“I would expect that if there’s a new large-scale offensive, there’s a risk of spillover, whether it’s at sea, in the air, in cyber,” Hodges told Reuters.

“If there is a new offensive, then we have three NATO allies in the Black Sea region: Romania, Bulgaria and Turkey… We should take all measures for our collective defense.”

The two NATO diplomats said Allied defense ministers would likely discuss sending more forces to NATO’s multinational division headquarters in Romania next month. Although operational since 2017, only a ground command remains, with no immediate air, sea or special forces.

Hodges said a more substantial operations center would include more naval and air exercises, intelligence sharing, more surveillance of Russian submarines and visits to commercial ports in Crimea, and ultimately better conflict preparedness.

Romania has pushed for a larger NATO naval presence on the Black Sea, but its neighbor Bulgaria is wary of provoking Russia. The involvement of Turkey, a member of NATO but not of the EU, would be crucial.

(Edited by John Chalmers and Timothy Heritage)