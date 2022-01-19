Yellowjackets Season 2 Cast: Who Should Play Who

Photo: VulturePhotos by Getty Images and Showt

First season of yellow jackets just ended and was already thinking about season two. Yes, we were getting ahead. Yes, were still reeling from the final. Normally we say the body is not even cold yet, but just say the body has not been brought to room temperature.

Many fans expected the finale to reveal another current survivor we haven’t met this season, preferably via a more excellent stunt cast. Instead, the yellow jackets the writers tampered with that idea by only giving us Adult Allie, who you know identifies as a survivor. We also got a glimpse of people believed to believe they are members of the Lotties cult, suggesting the possibility of an adult Lottie walking around in the 21st century. As long as there are Yellowjackets whose deaths are not 100% confirmed, and as long as there are beloved actresses from the 1990s to play them, we choose to believe that they are simply waiting in the backstage for future seasons. Here’s who we want to play who.

We were aiming for Van to get out of these woods alive. We haven’t seen Liv Hewsons’ character these days, but she’s already proven herself to be the greatest survivor of the bunch: she survived being trapped on the plane seconds before it burned down. , she survived a wolf that ate her face and then she survived her teammates doing the near-fatal oopsie of burning her alive. Van is shielded. And in the proud tradition of yellow jackets Casting ’90s starlets as grown-up versions of her ’90s teens, we think Lauren Ambrose is the one to go. have to play our favorite ginger warrior when the character inevitably emerges in 2022. Ambrose broke out as the high schooler who shared Vans’ deadpan sense of humor in the 1998 teen sex comedy I can not wait and made teen horror pulp in indie psycho party at the beach, but above all, she was Claire Fisher, edgy and creative teenage daughter on Six feet Under ground. We know people have suggested Sarah Snook as well, but Ambrose fits MO’s age, timeline, and cast better. Watch a first season of Six feet Under ground and tell us you were wrong. Plus, Vans’ whole dream is to go to New York and enjoy a soft pretzel with Tai. After Six feet Under ground, Ambrose has focused his career on New York theater and is now a Broadway star. It makes sense.

yellow jackets showrunners have confirmed this will see adult Lottie (Courtney Eaton) well into season two, and after this finale, we suspect she could be the Big Bad of the current season timeline. So who do we want to see leading a cult and kidnapping Natalie? Vulture threw names like Jordana Brewster and Fairuza Balk at Eaton, to whom she said, Yeah, I’m not sure. So we have a better option: Shannyn Sossamon. In the early 2000s, Sossamon was the master of the game of smart indie girls who seemed to not reveal even five percent of what was going on in their heads. His characters in movies like 40 days and 40 nights, The rules of attraction, and Wrist Cutters: A Love Story are women guys would like easily follow in a kind of worship. And like Melanie Lynskey, Sossamon also voiced a creepy, mysterious girl lost in the woods on Over the garden wall. Spoiler alert: this character lived in a cabin and was possessed. It’s giving Lottie.

We refuse to believe the Adam-is-actually-Javi theory because it would mean that Shauna killed Javi. And that would be boring! During Doomcoming, Shauna (Sophie Nlisse) is the one who told young Javi (Luciano Leroux) to run and hide before trying to carve up his big brother like she was working at a buffet’s prime rib station. of Vegas. That’s the last we saw of him in the 1996 timeline. Did the baby of the band survive alone in the open? Has he found a hiding place in the cabin? Was he welcomed by a family of wolves as one of their own? Or does it have D-word? And if he didn’t, did he grow up to be Adam (Peter Gadiot), Shaunas’ lover with a mysterious tattoo on his back and a book about the Yellowjackets tragedy stashed in a drawer? If Javi survived the woods and was not Adam, we think a perfect stunt cast would be 90s idol Wilmer Valderrama, who played randy teen Fez on That show from the 70s. Like Yellowjackets, that 70s show was also notable for nostalgia for the teenage aesthetic of a time 2025 years before. In a show that already takes a meta approach to its casting, that would be double meta.

OK very good. Jackie (Ella Purnell) is dead. The showrunners have confirmed this. We have to accept it

Unless

Were just saying, maybe yellow jackets will jump the shark/wolf/bear in a few years. Perhaps the supernatural elements of the series will change from latent to blatant, and through an act of necromancy, Jackie will be restored. Or perhaps, as a grieving exercise, today’s Shauna will imagine an adult version of Jackie, the way she already presents to her as visions of a younger self. And if so, were shooting SMG. Sarah Michelle Gellar was the undisputed queen of charming, popular, but often whiny types like Jackie. She is the queen of queen bees. Her Buffy powers would have helped her survive in the desert and overthrow Lotties’ dark magic, and her Daphne powers would help Misty become a full-fledged citizen detective in the present day. Others on Reddit have expressed their desire for adult Jackie to be played by Robin Tunney or Rebecca Gayheart, but we say dream bigger. Think Slayer big. (Not that any of this is happening, but we say lean into the illusion.)

The chances of Shauna’s baby surviving to adulthood are next to impossible. Young Shauna went through so much trauma during her pregnancy and wasn’t sure the occasional bite of jerky deer rations was a viable substitute for your standard neonatal vitamins. But at the end of the season, she’s still pregnant, even after a plane crash, months in the woods, and Mistys mushroom poisoning. It’s a kind of super fetus. And between Bens’ amputation and Vans’ plastic surgery, the girls of Team Yellowjackets are apparently gifted young surgeons. Delivering a woodland baby would be child’s play. If Shauna gives birth and if he was born alive and if they don’t eat it, there is no 0% chance that the child will appear in our day. Shaunas’ baby will be born in 1997. If he goes through all of this and still survives, he’s likely some sort of demonic entity, giving the show a chance to play with another feminist horror trope. With these two requirements in mind, the best actress for the role is Isabelle Fuhrman from Orphan notoriety. We know she can make a scary evil girl. We know she can do hunger games woodland survival. She’s had enough of a family resemblance with Shauna. Throwing Fuhrman into this extremely hypothetical scenario would be a big brain.

No way iconic besties Mari (Alexa Barajas) and Akilah (Keeya King) will both make it out alive. They’ve been quiet all season. Someone has to be killed, and we already know that six people in the crash have survived so far. We hope Husband is not a pit girl, but we also believe that if one of them makes it out alive, it will be Akilah, whose character is 3% more developed at this point. Star Trek: Discovery Actress Sonequa Martin-Green is a few years too young for the role, but we saw her survival skills as Sasha Williams on The Walking Dead. Watch her take down the Lotties cult.

We played with names like Matthew Perry, Craig Bierko, Mark Consuelos and John Stamos, but ultimately, if Coach Ben gets it right (which, like, he won’t), then Steven Krueger has earned the right to stand. dye hair gray and act the hell of a shocking cameo in a future season. Now we just have to find who is playing Paul.