Hollywood’s Greatest Anime Voice Actors Could Learn A Lot From This





Anime is immensely popular around the world. When anime series air in other countries, they are frequently dubbed so that new audiences can understand them. Some English dubbing artists have contributed to the success of well-known anime series such as Naruto, Dragon Ball Z, My Hero Academia and others in English speaking countries. Here are some of the best English-speaking anime voice performers on the market that Hollywood could learn a lot from. Justin Brier Izuku Midoriya, called Deku, the protagonist of My Hero Academia, is undoubtedly one of the most popular anime characters in the shonen subgenre. Justin Briner also voiced Kid Vegeta in Dragon Ball Super and Eve Tearm in Fairy Tail in addition to Midoriya. Briner started his career later than other actors on this list, with his first anime dub coming in 2015, when he voiced a character in Yona of the Dawn. Monique Rial As the voice of Bulma, he is extremely popular among Dragon Ball fans. Rial, however, was hired with several Funimation dubs for titles such as Neon Genesis Evangelion, Blue Seed, and Fullmetal Alchemist before she began voicing Bulma. In this anime, she voiced the characters Maya, Momiji, and Lyra. Rial has also played Bulma in every Dragon Ball game, the most recent being 2020’s Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. She credits American animated series such as The Simpsons and Beavis and Butthead as major influences during her first foray into voice acting. Mailé Flanagan Maile Flanagan is the English voice actor for Naruto’s main ninja, and her success stems solely from that role. Aside from Naruto and its spin-off Boruto, Flanagan has only voiced a few other anime characters. In truth, she is a talented actress who has appeared in a variety of movies and TV shows including 500 Days of Summer and Grey’s Anatomy. Other non-animated works he has voiced include Rango, Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs, Astroboy, and others. Stephanie Nadolny Stephanie Nadolny is best known for her work as the voice of the child incarnations of Goku and his son Gohan in Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z, as well as various video games and films based on the property. Nadolny’s voice conveyed a youthful charm and innocence for both characters, contributing to coming-of-age themes in their story arcs. His later animation career includes a few appearances in Case Closed and Yu Yu Hakusho, but none seem to compare to his performance as Goku and Gohan. Colleen Clinkenbeard Frequent Funimation ADR director and voice actor Colleen Clinkenbeard got her big break as Rachel Moore in Case Closed (Detective Conan). Since then, his best-known main role as an anime voice actor has been Monkey D. Luffy, the pirate protagonist of One Piece. She provided the voices of young Goku and Gohan in Dragon Ball Z Kai. His other notable roles include Fairy Tail’s S-class swordsman Ezra Scarlet and Momo Yaoyorozu, the superhuman with the “quirk” of creation in My Hero Academia.

