You Can Still Own a Caravaggio, But It Comes With a House (and a Hefty Price)





ROME It was heralded as the real estate deal of the century. For sale was a 30,000 square foot 16th century villa in downtown Rome, with a landscaped garden and a painted ceiling masterpiece by Caravaggio. But when Villa Aurora went up for auction on Tuesday, the hefty price tag of 471 million euros, or $533 million, turned away potential buyers. There were no bids at the minimum auction price, according to the supervising notary the sale. As well as Caravaggio’s fresco Jupiter, Neptune and Pluto, which he painted for the villa’s first owner, Cardinal Francesco Maria Del Monte, in 1597, the villa has ceiling frescoes by other Baroque masters, including Giovanni Francesco Barbieri, better known as Guercino. Its fresco in the main hall of the Roman goddess of dawn, Aurora, gave the villa its name.

The villa has been owned by the Boncompagni Ludovisi family for 400 years. But an inheritance dispute between the widow of Prince Nicol Boncompagni Ludovisi, who died in 2018 at the age of 77, and his three sons from his first marriage caused a court order of sale.

Any buyer would need very deep pockets because the villa needs at least 10 million for restoration work, said Alessandro Zuccari, a professor at the University of Rome who was appointed by the Rome court to oversee the inheritance dispute to establish the monetary value of the villa. I told the magistrate that it was priceless, from a cultural point of view; she told me I had to come up with a number, he said. Most of the value of the villas is based on Caravaggio’s fresco valued at 310 million. Professor Zuccari said the overall price was justified due to the immense cultural value of the villas. What building in the world has a Caravaggio mural next to a Guercino mural? He asked. The villa also includes works by other famous 17th century artists and ancient Roman statuary.

Thousands of people visited the auction site, where a video provides an exhaustive gallery of images of art properties. Meanwhile, an online petition signed by nearly 39,000 people called on Dario Franceschini, Italy’s culture minister, to use European Union funds to buy the villa at the asking price. The department also has the right to match any offers for the villa, should a buyer come forward.

Princess Rita Boncompani Ludovisi, the US-born third wife of the late Prince Nicol Boncompagni Ludovisi, who lived in the villa for nearly two decades, said she had mixed feelings about the failure of the auction. I had hoped for some sort of resolution today, she said, adding that she had agreed to leave. As caretaker of the villas, she made it available to scholars and arranged tours and personalized dinners to help pay for its upkeep. She and her late husband put everything in Villa Aurora, she said. T. Corey Brennan, professor of classics at Rutgers University, who worked on the Archives Boncompagni Ludovisi for more than a decade, said there was much to discover in the villa.

In recent years frescoes have been detected behind false ceilings and drop ceilings in the villa, and have yet to be fully uncovered and restored, Prof Brennan said. And a full underground survey of the villa, carried out with non-invasive ground-penetrating radar and other techniques, shows that it rests on massive remains that dwarf the size of the villa. If you could start digging, you would immediately hit Roman remains, he said. It’s not just what’s out there, but what’s definitely out there that excites me. The villa will return to the block on April 7, its cost reduced by 20% to just 377 million. We continue, said Princess Rita in a telephone interview. Here we are.

