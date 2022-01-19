FilmBar has closed permanently in downtown Phoenix





FilmBar has closed and this time the closure is permanent. Owner Kelly Aubey opened the Independent Cinema a decade ago in downtown Phoenix and has gained a loyal following by showing independent and non-mainstream films, while also hosting themed events and classic songs. He announced the closure on Tuesday afternoon in a letter posted on the theater website. The same letter was also shared in an email and posted on social media. “Many of you have surely noticed that we have been closed for about a month without any updates. Please excuse the silence. I had a lot to think about,” Aubey wrote. “This quiet period has helped me accept the inevitable: that is, FilmBar will not reopen. The constraints of COVID have been too great and I don’t believe the future of small Arthouse cinemas for-profit shows great promise. We were already operating on a knife edge and COVID has reduced the percentage of people who would normally come to a show anytime for the foreseeable future to a point that is no longer bearable,” continued her letter. When the pandemic forced movie theaters and other businesses to close, FilmBar closed with them. He turned off lights and electricity to reduce electricity bills, attempted to stream for the benefit of FilmBar, and offered to rent private theaters on site. In early 2021, Aubey said in an email to subscribers that he would likely lose the original FilmBar building, citing continued financial strain from the pandemic. He opened an outdoor outdoor display in Pemberton, a collective of independent shops, bars, breweries and other beverage concepts. Both are now closed, Aubey said in a text message to ABC15. “I’m honored that FilmBar has earned your support over the years. You could have not shown up at all and I didn’t expect anyone to care about what we’re trying to achieve here. Inspiring shows in Phoenix for almost 11 years,” he said. As for the future, Aubey said he could see the possibility of reopening FilmBar as a non-profit… “but for now, I need to rest a bit”. “The last two years have made me lose my mind and I have to take care of my mental health for a while,” he said. Andrea Canales, the film programmer at FilmBar, has reportedly taken on a new role at Majestic Theatres, according to the letter, where she will bring similar content to their theaters. Majestic has three theaters in Chandler, Gilbert and Tempe. They were previously part of Alamo Drafthouse before the owners and Alamo went their separate ways.

