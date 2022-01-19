Actor Jacob Elordi makes steamy sex confession on Euphoria

Actor Jacob Elordi has made a steamy sexual confession while opening up about his role in the hit HBO series Euphoria.

The 24-year-old Australian actor told the sun heraldthat the sex scenes in the series don’t bother him at all.

“The world is full of explicit content,” the handsome actor said.

Jacob, who plays struggling idol Nate Jacob on the show, went on to say that the show brought in an “intimacy coach” for filming.

“In the first season, I struggled with it because I thought it killed the spontaneity of the scene and it was a bit practical,” he said.

He said the coach was on the set for two seasons, with the role becoming more specific over time.

“She was there for the actor and it made the scenes like playing any regular moment she saved the day.”

Audiences will be delighted to see that Jacob is back to play the troubled bad boy of East Highland High School.

The handsome Aussie has become a star on the show, garnering over 11 million Instagram followers.

“I don’t get spat on or anything, so I think I’m fine (as an actor),” he added to the Herald Sun.

The first season became a sensation when it debuted on HBO Max in 2019 and the build-up to the second season paved the way for a blockbuster opener.

The second season aired its first episode this month and got the streaming service’s biggest audience for a digital premiere, HBO told Deadline.

Across all platforms, the season premiere drew 2.4 million viewers, and the HBO Max site even crashed as it dropped.

Jacob appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this month to discuss his character with the late night host.

“I think of myself as Jacob, I would love to beat him – like I would love to give him a clip around his ears,” the Brisbane native explained.

In the premiere of the show’s new season two, Nate is manhandled by Angus Cloud’s character, Fez, as part of their long-running feud.

Zendaya stars as a teenager struggling with addiction, leading a cast that includes Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney and Eric Dane.