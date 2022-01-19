Kerala actress kidnapping dispute: Actor Dileep urges HC to ban media from reporting updates related to lawsuit





KOCHI: Actor Dileep, accused in the ‘actress sexual assault case’, applied to the Kerala High Court on Monday for an order banning the publication and broadcast of matters relating to the trial. Dileep said the Investigative and Prosecuting Department “dropped the suit in court” and filed the petition against the state police chief, the investigator and a private television station. He said a “closed trial” was required under Article 327(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure for the offense with which he was charged and that the printing and publication of the proceedings was illegal. “They (the investigative and prosecuting agencies) have sponsored and resorted to media lawsuits because these have no accountability and can be easily sponsored, especially in a time when fake news and contrary forms of journalism ethics are prevalent and it is easy to choose an appropriate media house and use their services to propagate lies about the trial of the case,” the petition states.

The motion filed by attorney Philip T Varghese said there was a deliberate and concerted act of criminal contempt obstructing the administration of justice by scandalizing the court and prejudicing the trial by publishing the records of the trial conducted. The actor also argued that not only the private broadcaster, but other outlets – including print, digital and social media – are now printing and publishing information that constitutes criminal contempt. On January 9, the criminal branch had registered the case on a complaint filed by an investigator based on an alleged audio clip of Dileep which was recently broadcast by a television station in which the actor was heard plotting to attack officials. The audio clips were released shortly after a director, Balachandra Kumar, made startling revelations against Dileep in the actress’ assault case via a TV channel. The victim – an actress who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films – was abducted and allegedly sexually assaulted inside her car for two hours by some of the defendants, who forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later. escaped into a busy area. The entire act was filmed by some of the defendants to blackmail the actress. There are ten defendants in the case and initially the police arrested seven people. Dileep was subsequently arrested and released on bail later. The case comes as the trial in the actress’ assault case progressed in a special court in Kochi.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/magazines/panache/kerala-actress-abduction-row-actor-dileep-moves-hc-to-prohibit-media-from-reporting-trial-related-updates/articleshow/88964138.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos