Former Latitude 360 CEO charged with tax evasion | Jax Daily Record | Jacksonville Daily Record
Brent Brown, former CEO of entertainment venue Latitude 360 in Jacksonville and three other cities, is charged with 17 counts of failing to remit payroll taxes withheld from employees to the IRS.
If convicted, Brown could receive a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison on each count, according to an IRS press release.
According to the indictment, Brown incorporated Latitude 360 in Jacksonville around January 2014. It operated four subsidiaries: Latitude 360 Jacksonville LLC, Latitude 360 Indianapolis LLC, Latitude 360 Pittsburgh LLC, and Latitude 360 Albany LLC, over which he had exclusive authority to determine the use of corporate funds.
The subsidiaries withheld taxes from employee wages, including federal income taxes and federal insurance contribution taxes, which the subsidiaries were required to remit to the IRS.
The government argues that Brown filed quarterly tax returns for each of the subsidiaries that accurately reflected the payroll taxes owed for each of the subsidiaries, but it ensured that these subsidiaries did not remit the full amounts owed to the IRS. .
Taxes owed are calculated by the IRS to total over $1 million.
The Jacksonville location near The Avenues mall and the Indianapolis location closed in January 2016 to settle an eviction lawsuit filed against Latitude 360 by the owner of the two properties, claiming Brown owed nearly $3 million. dollars of unpaid rent.
An indictment is a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law and each defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty, the statement said.
The case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation. He is being prosecuted by Assistant US Attorney Laura Cofer Taylor.
