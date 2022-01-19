Comedian Ron White arrives in Paso Robles





Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Comedian Ron Tater Salad White, who first rose to fame as a cigar-smoking, Scotch-drinking comedian on the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, will perform live at the Vina Robles Amphitheater on Saturday, May 7. Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 21. , at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. For the past 20 years, White has been one of the highest-grossing comedians touring the country. His comedy recordings have sold over 14 million units (both solo and with the Blue Collar Comedy Tour), he has been nominated for two Grammys, he has been featured on the Cameron Crowe Showtime series, Roadies, and he has even wrote a book that appeared on the New York Times Best Seller List. In 1986, White began acting and soon opened for legendary comedians, such as Sam Kinison and Jeff Foxworthy. In 2000, as a comedy club headliner, White joined the Blue Collar Comedy Tour as a founding member alongside Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall and Larry the Cable Guy. Their show toured for over three years to sold-out crowds in over 270 cities and grossed over $35 million. In 2003, Warner Brothers filmed the show Blue Collar Comedy Tour: The Movie for theatrical/TV/DVD/CD release. When the film aired on television, it was the most-watched film in Comedy Centrals history. Also in 2003, he released his breakthrough comedy CD Drunk In Public followed by his first hour-long television comedy special They Call Me Tater Salad. The special had the most viewership for a Sunday broadcast in Comedy Central history. The DVD version was released in 2004. In 2005, the Whites’ second one-hour special, You Cant Fix Stupid, aired on Comedy Central to 4.5 million viewers, making it the third-highest audience in Comedy Centrals history and the #1 show on basic primetime cable. The CD reached #1 on the BillboardTM Comedy Charts and stayed there for 9 consecutive weeks. This success also earned him his first Grammy nomination. In 2005, Blue Collar’s second show, Blue Collar Comedy Tour Rides Again, was filmed and released on TV and DVD/CD. In 2006, White received his second Grammy nod for the third Blue Collar concert film, Blue Collar Comedy Tour One for The Road. He published his first book, Ron Tater Salad White: I Had the Right to Remain SilentBut I Didnt Have the Ability, which landed him on the New York Times (Penguin Books) bestseller list. In 2009, her third album Behavioral Problems was released. In 2013, his fourth album, A Little Unprofessional, reached No. 1 on the BillboardTM Comedy Chart. All Whites DVDs are certified Platinum. White has been a passionate supporter of US military troops for more than 20 years, donating time, capital and resources. In 2008, he launched his Comedy Benefit, Ron Whites Comedy Salute to the Troops, with proceeds going to the Armed Forces Foundation to help injured soldiers and their families. Several of his famous friends have participated in these shows: Rascal Flatts, Gabriel Iglesias, Lewis Black, Dave Attell, Kathleen Madigan, Ralphie May, Brian Regan, etc. In 2011, the show was taped for TV/DVD and was one of the top three most-watched shows on CMT. The taping locations were the historic Grand Ole Opry in Nashville and the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas. As an actor, White is one of the main actors in the comedy-drama series Roadies, created by Cameron Crowe, where White plays the most famous road manager in the music industry. He also had supporting roles in major theatrical films, Horrible Bosses, Sex and the City 2, and a lead role in Jayne Mansfields Car (written/directed by Billy Bob Thornton). He is also co-executive producer of the documentary Bridegroom (by award-winning Linda BloodworthThomason), which debuted at the NYC Tribeca Film Festival in 2013 and won the Audience Award for Best Documentary. This show is intended for an informed public. For complete tour and ticket information, visit www.TaterSalad.com Where vinaroblesampitheatre.com. Related About the Author: News Staff The Paso Robles Daily News news team wrote or edited this story based on local contributors and news releases. The press team can be contacted at [email protected]

