Sister Wives Stunner: Did Kody Brown’s Nanny Give Him COVID-19?

As you most likely know by now, Kody Brown has four wives.

Alright, great: for now, in real time, Kody Brown has Three wives because Christine announced at the beginning of November that she was leaving this polygamous loser.

But Sister Wives season 16 is airing right now and it was filmed in late 2020

At that time, Kody was still with all his wives… and another woman was Also playing a vital role in his life.

In fact, we don’t know his name.

But she served as a nanny for Kody and Robyn’s kids while filming this current season — and she’s been popping up a lot lately because Kody has been spending several days at Robyn’s house.

She’s really the only Sister Wives cast member who didn’t object to Kody’s extremely strict list of COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Here’s the thing, though:

Not only was Kody hanging out under Robyn’s roof in season 16.

He hangs out with Robyn AND THE NANNY.

Why was she allowed to be close to the 18-year-old father, when Kody won’t let his son see his girlfriend and see Meri, Janelle or Christine because they’re supposedly too risky for the health ?

Kody did not provide an adequate answer to this question.

In a preview for the Jan. 23 episode of Sister Wives, meanwhile, that same nanny reveals that she and her husband have tested positive for the virus.

Because we know Kody actually contracted COVID-19 last year, viewers are now wondering:

Did he contract it from the nanny?

It would be quite ironic if that was the case, considering Kody wouldn’t go near his sister wives at the time.

In the aforementioned trailer, which aired at the end of Sunday night’s episode, Robyn says her childcare provider called her to let her know that she and her spouse had tested positive for COVID.

He then cuts to Christine saying:

Had finished. We weren’t going to hang around anymore.

We can only assume she’s talking about Kody.

But is she talking about this COVID diagnosis?

Or something serious in between on a more personal level?

Elsewhere in that same promo, we learn that Kody told Christine that he no longer wanted to be in an intimate relationship with her.

She responds by packing up all her things in her house and putting them in boxes in the garage.

Several months later, Christine officially ended her run as Sister Wife.

After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have separated and I’ve made the difficult decision to move on, she wrote via Instagram on November 2.

We will continue to be a strong presence in everyone’s life as we raise our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.

“At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate this stage within our family.”