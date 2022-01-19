Not the Bollywood movie Andaaz, but this Punjabi song marked Priyanka Chopras’ acting debut





Priyanka Chopra is believed to be one of those prominent Indian film actors who led the Bollywood industry with flawless performances and later shone in the Hollywood industry. But are you aware of the fact that Priyanka did not start her career directly with Bollywood projects. Priyanka Chopra made her film debut with a Tamil film named Tamizhan in 2002, before going to Bollywood films like The Hero: A Spy’s Love Story and Andaaz (main role). But before all this, the Punjabi industry was one that had already tasted its screen appearance through a song. READ ALSO | Did you know that John Abraham made his screen debut with Punjabi songs? Sajan Mere Satrangiya, a Punjabi song by legendary artist Daler Mehndi was Priyanka Chopra’s first project. It was released in 2000 when Priyanka was announced as India’s 50th Miss World. The year she made an appearance and debuted the song Sajan Mere Satrangiya, she was only 18 years old, later she was crowned Miss World and was offered more projects in the same year. It was in 2002 that she officially made her debut in the film industry, first in South and then in Bollywood. Sajan Mere Satrangiya was a song from the 2000 album released by Daler Mehndis named Ek Dana. It was a successful album for the artist after delivering big hits like Bolo Tara Ra Ra, Tuna stew and more. Not only this Daler Mehndi Punjabi song, Priyanka Chopra also produced a Punjabi movie named Sarvann (2017) which starred Amrinder Gill, Simi Chahal and Ranjit Bawa in the lead roles. It was his first Punjabi as a producer. READ ALSO | Not a Bollywood project, but a Punjabi song was Bipasha Basus’ career start Priyanka Chopra started her career in 2000 and since then she has not retreated and is now also gaining popularity in Hollywood. Winning beauty pageants, offering her best in movies like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, krish, transforming herself into a producer, to mark her presence in the Hollywood industry, she was part of a long run that still continues. We are always looking forward to seeing her more on the big screens and would love to see her again in a Punjabi song someday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kiddaan.com/not-the-bollywood-film-andaaz-but-this-punjabi-song-marked-priyanka-chopras-acting-debut/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

