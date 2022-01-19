Can the Microsoft deal cure Activision Blizzard’s turbulent year? – Daily facts about the Redlands

From a kid’s laptop to cell phones and esports arenas, computer gaming has become ubiquitous, a multi-billion dollar global industry with some of its deepest roots in Southern California.

Two of the biggest players in the industry, Activision Blizzard in Santa Monica and its division Irvine Blizzard Entertainment, are acquired by Microsoft Corp. for $69 billion as the Washington tech titan claims a bigger share of games in the so-called metaverse.

The deal comes after months of controversy for local game companies, which publish some of the world’s biggest titles including ‘Call of Duty’, ‘Candy Crush’ and ‘World of Warcraft’. Last summer, California sued Activision over allegations that its workplaces are plagued by a toxic “frat boy” culture that sexually harasses female employees and denies them promotions and raises.

Microsoft, which hosts “Call of Duty” on its Xbox console and has been considering buying Activision since late 2021, has acknowledged that change is coming.

We will have important work to do in order to continue to build a culture where everyone can do their best, CEO Satya Nadella said during a call with investors. The culture of our organization is my number one priority.

Microsoft said it would keep Bobby Kotick, Activision’s controversial chief executive, in his role. The deal faces regulatory hurdles, with Democrats and Republicans pushing to limit the power of the tech giants.

A story rooted in male stories

The genesis of the two game companies, though decades apart, was woven together by common threads of creative angst — and a lack of diversity.

Activision was founded in the late 1970s by four disgruntled Atari software engineers who saw their salaries stagnate as console maker Sunnyvale’s profits soared. Their new company would be the leading third-party game developer in the United States at that time. Activision’s 1982 game Pitfall!, made for Atari, is said to be one of the console’s best-selling games.

Some 20 years later, three 1991 UCLA graduates created Silicon & Synapses and learned to write joystick software code in one of the founder’s garages. The company would change its name to Blizzard in 1994. Ten years later, “World of Warcraft” would make its global debut to much fanfare. The games publisher was acquired twice before being sold in 2008 to Activision in a blockbuster $19 billion deal.

As was the case with most tech companies of its time, both companies were founded by men with mostly male employees who created scenarios aimed at male buyers who wanted to play war games. This trend would continue for years to come, and would be highlighted in articles such as NPR’s “Gaming While Male: A Privilege Few Men Recognize.”

“The issue is often framed as a women’s issue, but sexual harassment, sexism and misogyny in games is not a women’s issue, it’s a gaming community issue,” said Jonathan McIntosh, producer of the web series Tropes vs Women in Video Games. NPR in 2014.

Today, 45% of video game players are female, according to Statista.com, while 24% of the industry’s workforce is female.

A summer of allegations

Summer 2021 would be a reckoning season for Activision Blizzard.

The company in July was sued by the California Department of Jobs and Housing following allegations of sexual harassment, unequal pay and retaliation. That same month employees staged walkouts and signed petitions askingKotick resigns. The company is committed to making the workplace more inclusive and welcoming for its 10,000 employees.

In late September, Activision agreed to pay $18 million as part of a settlement with a federal employment agency that filed a civil rights lawsuit against the company, accusing it of sexual harassment and discrimination against employees.

Another hammer would fall in November when the Wall Street Journal reported that Kotick had been aware for years of misconduct by male employees against female co-workers. The Journal story included allegations of rape at one of Activisions studios and said Kotick had been told about the alleged incidents, which occurred in 2016 and 2017, as well as an out-of-court settlement, and hadn’t told them. reported to the company’s board of directors. of directors.

Despite falling shares on Wall Street and employee walkouts, Kotick refused to quit. In a video to employees, he said: Anyone who doubts my belief in being the most welcoming and inclusive workplace doesn’t really appreciate how important that is to me.

Bloomberg reported that Kotick took a 50% pay cut in 2021, but he would see a windfall of $375.3 million if the deal with Microsoft goes ahead. He owns nearly 4 million shares of Activision, the most of any executive or director, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

Activision shares made up the bulk of last-quarter damage on Tuesday, rising 26% and closing at $82.31.

In December, as the deal with Microsoft took shape, Activision released a diversity report that showed women made up just under a quarter of full-time employees, on par with the industry.

While company-wide representation is similar to that of our peer gaming companies in the United States, this falls woefully short in my opinion, the COO of the company wrote at the time. ‘Activision, Daniel Alegre, to employees. We will do better.

Nearly half of corporate departures from the company over the past year have been women, according to the report.

Stronger winds ahead

Microsoft said on Tuesday the deal and its $7.5 billion acquisition of ZeniMax Media would help the tech giant bolster its Xbox lineup and accelerate its goals for the metaverse, or virtual worlds considered the Internet of Things. new generation.

This prospect has already raised questions about whether the company could restrict Activision games from competitors’ consoles. CEO Nadella promised the deal would help people play games where, when and how they want.

The backlash against the deal was immediate from consumer groups.

Under no circumstances should the Federal Trade Commission and the US Department of Justice authorize this merger, Alex Harman, competition policy advocate for Public Citizen, said in a statement. If Microsoft wants to bet on the metaverse, it should invest in new technologies, not swallow a competitor.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki had no comment on Microsoft’s announcement during her Tuesday briefing, but pointed to recent steps taken by the Biden administration to strengthen enforcement. against illegal and anti-competitive mergers.

Staff writer Samantha Gowen, The Associated Press and Bloomberg contributed to this report.