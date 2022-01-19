Family entertainment center coming to Issaquahs Arena Sports in 2022





Arena Sports Issaquah, one of the company’s five locations in the Puget Sound area, provides a warm indoor facility for football players to play year-round. The Issaquah location will add a myriad of new attractions in 2022 as they convert the former Issaquah Fitness space into a Family entertainment center. In addition to the existing inflatable FunZone, the first phase of construction of the new center, scheduled for mid-year (permit pending), will include laser tag, escape rooms, an arcade, an e-lounge Sports and a full-service restaurant, Moes kitchen. Arena Sports is also considering a second phase of expansion, which would potentially add more attractions, such as a ropes course, rock climbing walls, bumper cars, and more. Arena Sports CEO and longtime Issaquah resident Don Crowe is thrilled to have this asset here in his home community. Issaquah is nothing like it. When COVID hit, the entire fitness industry was affected, including Issaquah Fitness. We saw the downturn as an opportunity to incorporate a concept that works well for other communities, such as our Family Entertainment Center at Mill Creek. We know the concept of the family entertainment center will be well received here in Issaquah, says Don. Originally from Canada, Don grew up in Kent and played soccer there. After graduating from the University of Washington, Don went to work as a CPA. While working full time, he continued to play in indoor and outdoor adult soccer leagues. Don opened his first turf sports facility in the SoDo District in 1995 as a side job. This meant he could play league football indoors, year-round, without having to travel to Everett or Tacoma, which at the time were the closest indoor facilities. A few years later, after having an idea for the business, Don and his business partners opened Arena Sports Magnuson Park, followed by Mill Creek, Redmond and Issaquah. The company grew large enough that Don left the corporate world altogether. Also, being a business owner is way more fun than being a CPA, Don said. Arena Sports offers a host of programs beyond their long-running youth and adult soccer leagues. Private parties, corporate events, camps and birthday parties are all part of what the company offers to the community. They also succeeded in founding the first lil kickers program for over 20 years, offering soccer lessons for children as young as 18 months old. At first, Don was looking for a way to use the facilities during off hours and began offering soccer programs to young children who had not yet started school. His wife, Karen, who has a master’s degree in child development, has structured a program that has become a huge hit with children and parents. lil kickers now has nearly 150 franchise programs across the country and has supported over 2,000,000 participants since its inception. In fact, the Mill Creek Lil Kickers is the #1 franchise of its kind in the country. Restaurant,Moes kitchen, will mirror the successful restaurant at their Mill Creek location, featuring homemade pizzas and burgers with an emphasis on fresh, family-friendly foods. Moes was named after Dons mother Maureen and includes many recipes from her kitchen. Moes also serves adult beer, wine, and hard sodas. Arena Sports is always looking for employees at its sites and will be hiring throughout the year in Issaquah. For many children, Arena Sports is their first job. We pride ourselves on teaching people how to be good employees, says Don. Stay tuned for the grand opening announcement later in 2022! Address: 2115 NW Poplar Way, Issaquah, WA 98027 Call: (425) 270-2030 E-mail: [email protected] Company Website: https://www.arenasports.net/ Issaquah website: https://www.arenasports.net/issaquah/ Facebook: arena sports Instagram: arena sports

