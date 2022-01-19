8 things Bollywood should learn from the web series





Web series are the hot new thing and the best part is that they still haven’t gone out of style. There are many genres, many stories and many episodes. Some of them may be mainstream, while others may make you rethink the entire universe just because of its content. Now that they are thriving in the entertainment business and becoming Bollywood’s main rival, there are tips and tricks that Bollywood can teach them. 1. Realistic story Bollywood has taken the term, fictional, too seriously. Where most of the time we are completely shocked by the terrible unrelated storyline. Well, I really thought college life would be like, student of the year now it is far from the case, thank you, Karan. While web series like what people, deals with the history of something very common nowadays. A coupe that makes its way into professional, private and marital life. These kind of stories actually attract more audience due to its relativity factor. 2. Casting mode OTT puts pressure on casting and talent far more than the faces of the stars on their shows. They choose raw talent and actually use it and embrace their talent on screen, making the shows even better and more realistic. 3. Choice of songs We would hardly see the protagonists of a web series start dancing unexpectedly. Rather, we find songs while the characters are still performing their scene. It’s like they live their life and like in real life we ​​start singing to ourselves, they do too. The best is that the songs are right and well entwined, it sticks with the scene and it’s made for me like that. 4. Theme/background music for the series The series’ background music is what sets it apart. There are series that are instantly remembered just because of the iconic background music they created for themselves. Let’s unlock a memory for you, Scam 1992 background music. Yes, I’m sure you’ve already started humming this music. 5. Setting scenes, color palette, storyboard, etc. Just as we have already mentioned before, the installation of the scene is always done in the most realistic way possible. The dialogues seem straight out of the real situation, even the character is not always very made up and ready to walk on a fashion show, unlike Bollywood. The color palette used and the visual effect there features a huge green flag. 6. Creativity in the content presented The amount of brains, creativity and effort put into these shows is impeccable. They use scripts and sometimes even directly scribble content from the web series to give the opening credits. Instilling the amazing opening scene and background that you would never want to ignore. 7. Punctual humor, without triggering others (mostly) Not all web series are as clean as some of them, where they refrain from making toxic jokes. Because Bollywood has already familiarized us with racist, sexist and downgraded jokes. Sometimes we started to come to terms with that, but through ‘woke’ culture, we realized that’s not the case and Bollywood is a real jerk (sometimes) unlike web series. 8. Talk about a sensitive topic without making a big deal out of it The web series touched on many topics considered taboo in society. Which includes gender, gender identity, skin tone, etc.

