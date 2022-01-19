Actor Sidney Poitier dies of heart failure and prostate cancer – CBS Los Angeles





LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) Actor Sidney Poitier died of heart failure, prostate cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, according to his death certificate released Tuesday. READ MORE: Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 22-year-old Matthew Darwin, last seen Sunday in Santa Clarita The revolutionary actor died at his home in Los Angeles on January 6 at the age of 94. According to the death certificate issued by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, Poitier died of cardiopulmonary failure, Alzheimer’s dementia and prostate cancer. Poitier was the first black man to win a Best Actor Oscar for his role in Lilies of the Field in 1963 and held that accolade until 2002. He was also the first black man to kiss a white woman in a film. , which was 1965 A Blue Patch. Poitier was also known for his roles as Mark Thackeray in To Sir With Love, Detective Virgil Tibbs in The Heat of the Night and socialite black fiancé in Guess Whos Whos Coming to Dinner. The legendary actor was Hollywood’s first black movie star, and his storied career paved the way for actors like Denzel Washington, Samuel L. Jackson and others who refused to let the color of their skin dictate roles. that they played. In the 1970s he began working behind the camera, dividing his time between directing and acting for the next three decades. READ MORE: A man had his cell phone and high-end watch stolen near Roxbury Park in Beverly Hills In 2002, he received an honorary Oscar for his life’s work. That same night, Washington became the second black man to win a Best Actor Oscar and Halle Berry became the first black woman to win a Best Actress Oscar. I came here at a time when this Hollywood you know was not the Hollywood of here when I arrived, said Poitier. He went on to become a filmmaker, activist and ambassador, was made an honorary Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire and received an honor from the Kennedy Center. He received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Obama in 2009. Poitier had dual citizenship in the United States and the Bahamas, where he raised the youngest of seven children, and later served as Bahamian Ambassador to Japan from 1997 to 2007. He is survived by his wife Joanna and his six daughters. NO MORE NEWS: LA to host Summit of the Americas 2022 (Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

